Authorities are investigating the murder of a man who was fatally shot while he was working in a convenience store in Fall River Monday night.
Lal Kishor Mahaseth, 54, of Fall River, was found bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound on the floor behind the counter at the Stop N Save convenience store at 201 Rock St. at about 10:33 p.m., according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office. The customer who found him had gone into the store to buy food and ended up calling 911, Quinn’s office said.
Mahaseth had blood on his chest and was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation by the State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Fall River police and homicide unit prosecutors, Quinn’s office said.
Anyone who was in that area between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. are urged to contact the major crimes division of the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511.
