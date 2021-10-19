A Special Town Meeting in Marshfield voted to deny permission to locate large-scale solar farms in some parts of town, and to approve local excise taxes on short-term rentals.

The Oct. 18 meeting also voted to change the name of the “Board of Selectmen” to the nongendered “Selectboard.”

The proposal to change zoning rules to allow large solar farms as part of planned mixed-use developments came from the Planning Board, and would have allowed the facilities in some areas designated as “water resources protection districts.” The change needed two-thirds approval, but received only 57 percent, according to Town Clerk Narice Ann Casper. She said opponents expressed concern that the solar farms would damage the town’s aquifers.