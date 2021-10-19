Massachusetts education leaders plan to make a decision by “early next week” to determine whether to extend the state’s universal mask-wearing mandate in public schools beyond Nov. 1, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Tuesday.

In late September, the state extended the mandate, which requires all students and staff to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, but provided an optional off-ramp as of Oct. 15 for schools that hit an 80 percent vaccination rate among students and staff members. Unvaccinated individuals in those schools still would be required to wear masks.

As of Monday, Riley said, nine schools had requested to lift their mask mandate for vaccinated people: five high schools, one middle school, and three special education schools.