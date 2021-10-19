Lungo-Koehn announced earlier this year that the city would not renew the contract with the vendor managing the city’s parking program when it expires in January 2022 and instead establish its own Parking Department.

Morrison, who has served as Newton’s parking manager for the past five years, began work in Medford on Oct. 18.

Morrison, a former Ayer selectwoman, will initially work with other city officials to create the department, and in January will assume the role of parking director.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Faye Morrison leading our new Parking Department,” Lungo-Koehn said in a statement. “Not only does Faye bring a wealth of knowledge and experience about parking-related operations for a mid-sized city, but she also has a focus on constituent relations and outreach that will be essential in starting Medford’s in-house services early in 2022.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.