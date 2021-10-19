Given the opportunity to lob the night’s first question, Essaibi George accused Wu of delivering “inconsistent messages” across the city on the issue of exam schools, wading into an ongoing debate over how Boston students gain access to the city’s three elite schools. Recent reforms should increase the diversity of students admitted to those schools , but reaction to the changes varies widely across the city, with particular ire coming from more affluent white communities such as West Roxbury.

During a substantive policy conversation with far more fireworks than were on display in previous forums, the candidates tussled on topics from policing to housing to transportation — with plenty of asides that probed each other’s records. And, in one notable case, Essaibi George questioned Wu’s personal business dealings.

Down in the polls but making clear she’s not out of the race, a far more forceful Annissa Essaibi George emerged during a televised debate Tuesday evening, wasting no time attacking Michelle Wu, her rival in the race to be the next mayor of Boston.

“Talk to me, please, about why you are delivering a different message depending on which community you’re in,” Essaibi George demanded.

“That’s simply not true, Annissa,” Wu shot back.

Essaibi George quickly followed up with a shot at one of Wu’s signature policy proposals: making the T free. Essaibi George pointed out that doing so would require cooperation from state leaders on Beacon Hill and asked how the city would make up for the lost fare revenue.

“It is unfair to ask the people of Boston to pay that price tag,” Essaibi George said.

In her response, Wu did not directly address the funding question, but struck an aspirational tone, casting herself as an optimist whose ambitions match the city’s needs.

“I’m not running for mayor to say what we can’t do,” Wu said. “I’m fighting for what we need and deserve.”

Two recent polls have shown Wu with a commanding lead of more than 30 percentage points, leaving Essaibi George to shake up the race or face a potentially huge loss. She had clearly taken that charge to heart Tuesday evening, arriving on stage at the NBC10 debate ready to prod Wu on plans that she called inconsistent and unrealistic.

Essaibi George also asked Wu to explain her ties to campaign donor Terry Considine, a prominent Republican politician and the father of one of Wu’s friends, Elizabeth Likovich.

“You’re before the people of Boston asking to be their mayor,” Essaibi George said. “You should be clear. You should be more transparent.”

Records reviewed by the Globe show that Wu and her husband purchased a two-family home in Roslindale with Likovich, her college friend, and Likovich’s husband. After 14 months, the other couple sold their portion of the home to Wu and her husband. The records show that Wu and her husband paid fair market value.

The Globe examined the connections between Wu and the family — suggestions of impropriety have long been quietly pushed in political circles — and found no evidence of inappropriate activity by Wu.

Essaibi George raised the connection when asked about the business practices of her own husband, Douglas R. George, who the Globe reported Sunday owns some 55 properties in Boston with an assessed value of $54 million. Essaibi George’s husband has a history of late tax payments and code violations, and has clashed with city inspectors.

“There’s absolutely no wrongdoing that happened here,” Wu told Essaibi George in response to repeated inquiries about her connections to Likovich’s family. “There’s simply nothing here and I’m disappointed to see the tactics that are being used.”

Their approaches fell largely in line with what many in political circles had anticipated from the second televised debate of the general election contest: for Essaibi George to come out swinging while Wu aimed to try to keep her head above the fray.

Wu is “going to coast to protect her lead, so you’ll see a whole bunch of aspirational sound bites,” said political consultant Paul Simmons, who has been watching the race closely. “Essaibi George will . . . try to go up to the edge but not quite over it, in terms of old-style Boston populism.”

George “Chip” Greenidge Jr., a visiting fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation, said he expected Essaibi George to highlight her background as a Bostonian, and show more of her funny, down-to-earth personality.

He hosted a forum on Boston late-night activities with both candidates last week, and said Essaibi George’s connection with people in the audience was notable.

“She really shined,” Greenidge added. “Annissa really needs to tell her story and her experiences in Boston through her eyes, but also be able to relate to people that she has the lived experiences . . . to make the changes needed for the city.”

He said Wu has spent the past eight years as a councilor listening to residents and crafting a strong message of change in a city resistant to change. Still, Greenidge said, Wu would have to be prepared to stay clear of the “landmines” Essaibi George is expected to drop in the debate.

“Remember Annissa is from Dorchester. She’s the underdog and she knows that, and she knows how to throw down,’’ he added.

The debate, broadcast on NBC10, came on the same day a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll of likely voters showed Wu maintaining a lead of more than 30 percentage points over Essaibi George.

The poll showed Wu with a 62 percent to 30 percent edge over Essaibi George, and a majority of those polled said they support Wu’s progressive proposals, including rent control. Wu lead her rival with men and women, and across all age brackets and every racial and ethnic group surveyed in the poll.

That did not prevent Essaibi George from drawing a stark distinction between herself and Wu on the issue during Tuesday’s debate.

“It has been tried, it has failed, and if we’re talking about being bold, if we’re talking about having a big vision for the city, rent control is not the answer,” Essaibi George said.

“I’m not willing to sit back and say this is something that is impossible, and we’re not going to fight for what we need,” Wu countered.

But Simmons, the political consultant, said this election has never been about the debates, the personalities, or, for that matter, the issues. It’s about which candidate can “create and activate a competent field operation” that draws voters from across the city, he said.

And that is where Wu has a huge advantage, he said; she just has to “do no harm.”

