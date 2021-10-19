And if it is anything like the first debate last week, expect City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, the underdog, to come out swinging at City Councilor Michelle Wu, who has maintained her dominant lead in the contest, according to two recent polls .

Boston’s two mayoral finalists will return to the debate stage Tuesday evening to tangle over housing, education, police reform and a range of other issues in their quest to become the city’s next chief executive.

Wu will likely aim to keep her head above the fray, while Essaibi George, of Dorchester, will strive to make pointed contrasts between herself and the Roslindale councilor, political watchers say.

Advertisement

“[Wu’s] going to coast to protect her lead, so you’ll see a whole bunch of aspirational sound bites,” said political consultant Paul Simmons, who has been watching the race closely. “Essaibi George will . . . try to go up to the edge but not quite over it, in terms of old style Boston populism.”

George “Chip” Greenidge, Jr., a visiting fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Ash Center Democratic Governance and Innovation, said he expects Essaibi George to highlight her lived experience as a Bostonian, and show more of her funny, down-to-earth personality.

He hosted a forum on Boston late night activities with both candidates last week, and said Essaibi George’s connection with people in the audience was notable.

“She really shined,” Greenidge added. “Annissa really needs to tell her story and her experiences in Boston through her eyes, but also be able to relate to people that she has the lived experiences . . . to make the changes needed for the city.”

He said Wu has spent the past eight years as a councilor listening to residents and crafting a strong message of change in a city resistant to change. Still Greenidge said Wu should be prepared to stay clear of the “landmines” Essaibi George is expected to drop in the debate.

Advertisement

“Remember Annissa is from Dorchester. She’s the underdog and she knows that, and she knows how to throw down,’' he added.

The debate, which will broadcast live at 7 p.m. on NBC10, comes on the same day of a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll of likely voters showed Wu maintaining a lead of more than 30 percentage points over Essaibi George.

The poll showed Wu with a 62 percent to 30 percent edge over Essaibi George, and a majority of those polled said they support her progressive proposals, including rent control. Wu lead her rival with men and women, and across all age brackets and every racial and ethnic group surveyed in the poll.

The poll’s respondents said Essaibi George, who does not favor rent control, performed unexpectedly well in the candidates’ first televised face-off last week.

But Simmons said this election has never been about the debates, the personalities, or, for that matter, the issues. It’s about which candidate can “create and activate a competent field operation” that draws voters from across the city, he said.

And that is where Wu has a huge advantage, he said.

So on Tuesday night, he expects Wu to “do no harm” and maintain her momentum, even with a towering Essaibi George next to her.

“What I suspect is that Michelle will be as passive aggressive as she [can] get away with without seeming to be emphasizing the passive side too much,” he said.

Advertisement

On the other hand, he said, if Essaibi George comes out too strong, it could seem like an act of desperation.

























Meghan E. Irons can be reached at meghan.irons@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @meghanirons.