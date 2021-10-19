Registered voters can cast their ballots at City Hall at 1000 Commonwealth Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. that Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, according to the statement.

Early voting will begin Monday, Oct. 25, and run through Saturday, Oct. 30, according to a statement from Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Newton voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots early in the city’s Nov. 2 municipal election for mayor, City Council, and School Committee.

Fuller, who is seeking a second term, is facing former city councilor-at-large Amy Mah Sangiolo in the municipal election next month.

Advertisement

Voters also can choose to vote by mail by applying for a vote-by-mail ballot available at newtonma.gov, according to the city clerk’s office.

They also can seek to apply for an absentee ballot by filling out the application on the city website.

The completed applications for mail-in or absentee ballots must be sent to the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, or left in one of the drop boxes by the main entrance of City Hall by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, or can be hand-delivered to the City Clerk’s office, faxed to 617-796-1214, or mailed to 1000 Commonwealth Ave., City Clerk Office, Room 105, First Floor.

Voters who applied for a vote-by-mail ballot for the Sept. 14 preliminary election will be automatically sent an application for the Nov. 2 municipal election, the city said.

Polls on Nov. 2 will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Completed mail-in ballots must be returned to the City Clerk’s office by the close of the polls on Nov. 2, according to the city.

Voters also can cast their ballots on Election Day. For more information about voting in Newton or to find a polling location, visit newtonma.gov/government/elections.

Advertisement





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.