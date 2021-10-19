New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin J. Agati said Tuesday afternoon via email that prosecutors learned earlier in the morning that the defendants, Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, had “waived extradition and they are coming back to NH today.”

A New Hampshire woman and her boyfriend, both of whom are charged in connection with the disappearance of the woman’s 5-year-old son, have waived extradition in New York and were headed back Tuesday to face the criminal counts in the Granite State, authorities said.

He said authorities expect the pair to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Dauphinais and Stapf are both charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in connection with the disappearance of Dauphinais’s son, Elijah Lewis, who was last seen six months ago but formally reported missing only last week, authorities have said previously.

Dauphinais and Stapf were arrested by New York Transit Police on Sunday.

“The witness tampering charges allege that they each asked other people to lie about Elijah and where he was living knowing that child protection service workers were searching for Elijah,” New Hampshire prosecutors said in a statement Monday. “The endangerment charge alleges that they violated a duty of care, protection or support for Elijah.”

The couple was apprehended Sunday at 7:13 a.m. in the vicinity of Westchester and Bruckner avenues, with assistance from NYPD cops and Secret Service agents, according to officials in New York.

According to New Hampshire prosecutors, the last time a person can independently confirm that the child was alive took place six months ago. However, it was only last week that the Department of Children Youth and Families reported him missing to Merrimack, N.H., police. Law enforcement has been searching for the child since that date, and the search remains active Monday, prosecutors said.

“Officials are continuing to search for Elijah and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him,” New Hampshire prosecutors said.

According to New Hampshire authorities, DCYF was involved with the Lewis family before the child protection agency reported the boy missing, but the details of that interaction are not currently the focus of law enforcement — finding the child is.

Danielle Dauphinais (at left in photo from January 2020) and Joseph Stapf (right, photo taken in 2019) are charged in connection with the disappearance of Dauphinais's 5-year-old son, Elijah Lewis, who was reported missing by the state Division of Children, Youth and Families on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. New Hampshire Attorney General's office

Asked Monday about the case, a DCYF spokeswoman said “state and federal law requires us to protect the confidentiality of children and families served by and individuals engaged with DCYF.”

WMUR-TV reported authorities searched Naticook Lake in the town of Merrimack, N.H., where Lewis was reported to be last living with his mother at a home on Sunset Drive.

On Tuesday, Agati confirmed to the Globe that investigators were again searching the home and the surrounding area.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.