In a statement, Vermont troopers confirmed the disappearance of Emily Ferlazzo, of Northfield, N.H., and said she’d been staying at an airbnb in Bolton with her husband, 41-year-old Joseph Ferlazzo.

Vermont State Police are searching for a 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who went missing over the weekend in Bolton, Vt., where she’d been staying with her husband, authorities said.

“Concerned family members called to report, Emily Ferlazzo, missing,” the statement said. “It was reported on Saturday 10/16/21 around 1 PM Emily got out of the vehicle she was riding in and began walking on Rt. 2 near the Bolton Valley Resort Access Road.”

Advertisement

Joseph Ferlazzo, the statement continued, told relatives he went to a nearby store and couldn’t find his wife when he returned a short time later to pick her up.

“Uniform troopers as well as state police detectives began trying to locate Emily shortly after receiving the report,” the statement said.

Authorities described Emily Ferlazzo as a white female standing 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing white sneakers, ripped blue jeans, and a long-sleeve black shirt, the statement said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the case is urged to call Vermont State Police Detectives at the Williston or St. Albans barracks, according to the statement.

A call to a number listed for Joseph Ferlazzo wasn’t immediately returned on Tuesday.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.