He introduced the Act “so rich Democrats can be sitting there and suddenly see 10, 20, 30, 50,000 illegal immigrants, like we’re seeing in Texas on a daily basis,” Cruz said on Fox News. “And I can just envision them in Nantucket just sitting there, ‘Oh goodness they want to come to our clubs.’”

The plan does not propose how federal agencies or military officials would transport immigrants, or suggest ways to pay for new port directors or other costs.

PROVIDENCE — Senator Ted Cruz on Tuesday touted his little-known “Stop the SURGE Act,” which calls for new ports of entry to be established in deeply Democratic parts of New England — and requires that people trying to enter the U.S. through the southern border be relocated from sectors in Texas to these newly created ports for “processing.”

“They would be horrified,” he said.

His plan, which has not been introduced on the senate floor but has been posted only on Cruz’s website, calls for 12 new ports of entry to be established by the Secretary of Homeland Security. Three of them are in California, two in New York, three in Massachusetts (in Cambridge, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket), and one each in Connecticut, Delaware, Vermont, and Rhode Island -- on Block Island. In describing his plan on TV, Cruz also mentioned Newport, Rhode Island, which is not listed in the proposed act.

Block Island, which is represented by Rep. Blake Filippi, a Republican and Minority Leader in the House, is a travel and day trip destination for many New Englanders, while Newport is known as a sailing town with mansions that once housed the Vanderbilts.

Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano and Block Island Town Manager Maryanne Crawford did not immediately respond to the Globe’s inquiries. Madison Allman, a spokeswoman for the National Immigration Law Center said they “don’t have anyone available to comment on this development.”

Chip Unruh, the press secretary for Rhode Island Democratic Senator Jack Reed, told the Globe: “Can you just use one word? Ridiculous.”

Cruz’s press office did not immediately respond to the Globe’s requests for comment or clarification.

Governor Dan McKee said Cruz did not contact his office regarding this plan, but that Rhode Island would continue supporting refugees from Afghanistan.

“I don’t know much about it,” McKee told the Globe, referring to Cruz’s proposal. “Other than that, I don’t have a real good comment that is polite.”





















Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz. Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.