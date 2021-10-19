At Large | District 1 | District 2 | District 3 | District 4 | District 5 | District 6 | District 7 | District 8 | District 9
The Boston mayoral race gets the bulk of attention during elections, but the City Council also plays a key role in governing the city. The council has 13 seats: four at-large councilors, representing all Bostonians, and one each for all nine districts within the city.
September’s preliminary election whittled the field to eight at-large candidates and two each for most of the districts. The incumbents in Districts 1, 2, and 8 are running unopposed.
The Globe asked all 23 candidates six questions about major issues facing Boston today. Here are their responses, edited lightly for clarity. District 5 candidates Ricardo Arroyo and John White’s responses appear below; click on one of the tabs above to see answers from at-large candidates and other specific district races.
To find which district is yours, use this form on the Secretary of State’s website.