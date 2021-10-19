As he prepares to leave office in January, outgoing Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone is hosting an in-person community conversation on Oct. 28.

Curtatone, who has served as mayor for 18 years, decided not to seek reelection this fall. The town hall discussion, set for 6 to 7 p.m. at East Somerville Community School, 50 Cross St., will be moderated by recently retired 7News reporter Byron Barnett.

Curtatone will look back on municipal and community initiatives undertaken during his tenure, the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenges and opportunities for the city in the future. A casual outdoor reception with local foods will follow, with City Hall staff available to respond to specific questions from community members.