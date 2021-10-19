The organization, established in 2017, has a stated mission to help survivors of violence and has played a major role in staging large, anti-racism demonstrations in Boston. Grant and Cannon-Grant, who was named a Bostonian of the Year in 2020 by The Boston Globe Magazine, are married, according to state land records.

Clark Grant, 38, who is listed on state records as a founding director of Violence in Boston, appeared in US District Court in Boston Tuesday after being taken into custody at his Taunton home earlier in the day.

A director for an anti-violence nonprofit founded by prominent community organizer Monica Cannon-Grant was arrested Tuesday on federal charges that he illegally claimed the organization’s funds as personal income on a mortgage application.

In a 15-page affidavit, officials accused Grant of running two fraudulent schemes. In May, Grant applied for a mortgage to purchase a home for about $410,000. On the mortgage application, Grant listed the nonprofit’s bank account, which had a balance of nearly $450,000, as a personal asset, investigators said.

“This account, however, did not belong and has never belonged to Grant,” Special Agent Christina Rosen of the US Department of Labor’s inspector general’s office wrote in the affidavit. “I believe that, as a director of the nonprofit, Grant was aware that he could not claim the nonprofit’s funds as his personal assets.”

Rosen didn’t identify the nonprofit by name but online records from the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office show only one listing for Grant, as a director for Violence in Boston.

State land records show Grant and Cannon-Grant bought a single-family home in Taunton for $410,000 in July. Bank records obtained during the investigation showed Grant had less than $1,000 in a personal bank account when he applied for the mortgage.

The second alleged scheme began in May 2020 when Grant sought unemployment benefits by falsely claiming that he was an independent contractor who had been put out of the work by the pandemic, investigators said.

From then until last month, prosecutors allege Grant collected nearly $68,000 in pandemic unemployment assistance even though he was working throughout that period and payroll checks were being deposited into his bank account.

Records from Grant’s employer, the affidavit said, showed Grant has been employed full-time since July 2018, and took a new position at his job in July that boosted his hourly salary by 51 percent to more than $33 per hour, or an annual salary of nearly $70,000.

He is charged with wire fraud and making false statements on a loan and credit application, federal prosecutors said.

During a hearing before Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein, a federal prosecutor said Grant faces up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charge and up to 30 years in prison for the allegation of making false statements on a loan and credit application.

Grant didn’t enter a plea and was released without bail. Attorney Julie-Ann Olson, the public defender appointed to represent Grant, said in court that he is employed but on leave from his work until December to care for his newborn son. Reached by e-mail, Olson declined to comment.

Dein ordered Grant to seek permission from a probation officer if he wishes to apply for unemployment benefits while he awaits trial.

Cannon-Grant didn’t respond to e-mails or a voice mail seeking comment. An automatic reply from her e-mail said she is on maternity leave until January.

