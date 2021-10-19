Wellesley’s Town Meeting has set a goal of curbing greenhouse gas emissions in half by the year 2030, and to reach net zero emissions by 2050, the survey said.

The proposed plan will provide a roadmap for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing the impacts of climate change, according to the survey.

Wellesley is asking residents to help the community address climate change by completing a survey for its Climate Action Plan posted on the town’s website.

The five-minute survey asks participants how concerned they are about climate change; whether they would be interested in a home or business energy audit; what modes of transportation they use; and what would encourage them to use more public transportation.

It also seeks information about electric vehicle and solar panel ownership, and what kinds of programs would incentivize purchasing the devices.

“Your responses will help the Climate Action Committee develop climate change mitigation programs focused in the areas of energy, buildings, mobility, waste, natural resources, and governance,” according to a town statement.

Anyone interested in additional information about Wellesley’s Climate Action Plan, energy assessments, or incentives, are encouraged to contact the town at ClimateAction@wellesleyma.gov.

The survey is available at wellesleyma.gov/ClimateActionSurvey.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.