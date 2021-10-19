The issue goes next to a ballot question on Oct. 26, which asks approval to override the borrowing limits of Proposition 2½ to finance the town’s share of the cost of the project, she said.

The vote at the Oct. 18 outdoor meeting — held on the high school football field in chilly weather ― was 873 in favor to 153 opposed, according to Town Clerk Dottie Powers.

A Special Town Meeting in Westwood overwhelmingly approved spending up to $84.6 million for a new elementary school that will accommodate students from both the current Hanlon and Deerfield elementary schools.

The Massachusetts School Building Authority has said it will reimburse Westwood up to $18.2 million. When the costs of a feasibility study and design are included, the total cost of the new school is pegged at $87.8 million — with the town’s share at approximately $69.6 million.

Advertisement

The project will cost the average homeowner — with a house valued at $837,300 and paying $13,855 annually in property taxes — an additional $462 a year over 30 years, according to town officials.

If approved, the school would be built on 9 acres behind the Hanlon Elementary School so students would not need to be displaced during construction, officials said. Assuming all goes as planned, students from both Hanlon and Deerfield would move into the new building in February of 2024, officials said.

The Hanlon school would then be demolished and replaced with new playing fields, parking lots, and a walking trail. The future of the Deerfield Elementary building is uncertain, officials said.

Those arguing in favor of the new Hanlon-Deerfield Elementary said both schools had reached the end of their useful lives and repairing them would cost more than $40 million without improving them.

Opponents worried about the financial impact on people in town on fixed incomes, and noted that Westwood faced other expensive capital needs — including a new fire station and replacement for Sheehan Elementary School.

Advertisement

Westwood currently has five elementary schools. Deerfield and Hanlon are the smallest, with less than 200 students in each. The school district has about 2,950 students altogether, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.