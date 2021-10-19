“This evaluation demonstrated that 2 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are highly effective at preventing COVID-19 hospitalization among persons aged 12–18 years and reinforces the importance of vaccination to protect U.S. youths against severe COVID-19,” the study said.

“Vaccine effectiveness of 2 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 hospitalization during June–September 2021, was 93 percent,” said the study, which was released Tuesday in the CDC’s Mortality and Morbidity Weekly Report .

A new study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in preventing hospitalizations among 12- to 18-year-olds, underlining the importance of getting children and teenagers vaccinated.

The study looked at 464 patients who were 12- to 18-years-old in 19 pediatric hospitals in 16 states from June through September. The patients included a group who had COVID-19 and a control group who didn’t. The hospitals participating included Boston Children’s Hospital. Dr. Adrienne Randolph and Margaret M. Newhams of Boston Children’s were among the authors of the report.

The researchers did not look at the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines because they haven’t been authorized for people under 18 yet.

The researchers noted that nearly all -- 173 of 179 -- of the children and teens who were hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Seventy-seven of the 179 had to be admitted to intensive care, 29 needed life support, and two died. All of those patients were unvaccinated, the researchers said.

The researchers said their study offered a “real-world analysis” that bolstered previous findings of the vaccine’s protective power for younger people, including the Pfizer clinical trial, which found an efficacy of 100 percent among people 12- to 15-years-old.

“Taken together, these findings contribute to the growing knowledge regarding VE [vaccine effectiveness] against pediatric COVID-19, as updated FDA Emergency Use Authorizations to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to younger ages are considered,” the study said.

Pfizer has asked federal regulators to authorize emergency use of their vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The US Food and Drug Administration is slated to discuss the application next week. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser, has said he expects approval as soon as early November. That group numbers about 515,000 in Massachusetts and about 28 million nationwide.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 73 percent of 12- to 15-year-olds and 72 percent of 16- to 19-year-olds have already received at least one shot of vaccine. Vaccination rates generally rise the older the age group, with 95 percent or more of people 65 and over having received at least one shot.





