CNN correspondent John King shared with viewers Tuesday that he suffers from multiple sclerosis as he emphasized the importance of COVID vaccinations to protect the immunocompromised.

“I am grateful you are all vaccinated. I am grateful my employer says all these amazing people who work on the floor, who came in here for the last 18 months when we were doing this, are vaccinated now that we have vaccines,” the Dorchester native said on his show, Inside Politics.

King said that while he doesn’t like having the government or his boss tell him what to do, he thinks that the vaccine mandate is important and makes him feel better about protecting his 10-year-old son, who is not yet eligible for the vaccine.