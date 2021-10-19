ESPN reporter Allison Williams said she was being fired from the sports network after refusing to get a coronavirus shot. Her last day will be next week.

The on-air personality, best known for her college football and basketball coverage, said in a video on her Instagram page that her request for an accommodation to not get the inoculation was denied.

“We all want to be good neighbors,” she said. “We all want to end this pandemic, but ultimately an injection that does not stop transmission and spread for me did not weigh in for me morally.”