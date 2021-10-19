"Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway," Espinosa said.

In a statement, department spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said Mayorkas tested positive after taking a test as part of "routine pre-travel protocols."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday morning, the department announced.

Mayorkas had been scheduled to travel to Colombia on Tuesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He had not yet received a coronavirus booster shot, Espinosa said.

Mayorkas, 61, is the latest public figure to have tested positive for the coronavirus despite having been fully vaccinated. On Monday, former secretary of state Colin Powell died of complications from covid-19.

Powell, 84, had been fully vaccinated but was in a demographic that remains vulnerable to infections. His age put him at a higher risk for covid-19, and he was battling a blood cancer that’s known to make vaccines less effective. He also suffered from Parkinson’s disease.