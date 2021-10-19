The city’s COVID safety plan for schools includes mandatory masking, improved ventilation in classrooms, a vaccine mandate for staffers and weekly testing of students, all of which are critical to reducing the spread of the virus, according to experts.

The average weekly positive rate among students in public schools is 0.25% — well under the city’s daily average rate, 2.43%. Experts, however, say the city may not be testing enough students.

When roughly 1 million public school students returned to classrooms in New York City last month amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, families and educators expressed profound concern. But for the past five weeks, coronavirus case counts have remained low.

The measures appear to be working: The low positive rates in all 32 districts suggest that the full reopening of the nation’s largest school system has not yet prompted any significant outbreaks. The early success in schools has probably been aided by the city’s overall COVID levels, which have dropped substantially since schools opened.

The low rates, however, do not account for tests conducted outside the in-school testing program. While the program identified less than 400 student cases as of Oct. 15, tracking that includes laboratory tests has identified more than 3,900 cases among public school students in New York City since schools reopened in mid-September.

And, experts say, the number of tests the city is conducting within the in-school program is too modest to detect outbreaks before they start. The city’s goal is to randomly test 10% of unvaccinated children in its schools each week. That level of testing is fine for tracking infections, said Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, but not enough to keep infection numbers low.

About 300 of the city’s 1,600 schools are falling below the target of 10%, according to the Department of Education, which shared figures that exclude charter school students. About 550,000 of the city’s students are considered unvaccinated, because they are not yet eligible or have not submitted proof of vaccination. Only about 200,000 of those students — about 36% — are eligible to be tested.

The city requires parents to submit consent forms before it will test students, and many parents have not done so. Some experts believe schools should give parents the option to opt out of testing, rather than asking them to opt in.

“If you’re going to do opt-in, I worry a lot about whether schools are going to do the hard work of really trying to explain the benefits and value to all parents,” Jha said. “You may see in certain communities less opting in because people may not have as much trust in what the purpose of these tests are. And what I would not want is a system where you’re essentially testing kids whose parents are wealthier and more educated, and getting a skewed view of what is happening.”

Vaccinated students and staffers are not included in the testing program, though some experts believe they should be.

“Testing vaccinated students as part of routine surveillance still has a role given breakthrough infections among the vaccinated,” said Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor in the health policy department at Harvard University.

He added that the city was using tests that take up to three days to return results, and that such a delay could reduce the ability of testing to limit transmission.

A strict vaccine mandate for all adults working in school buildings took effect in early October, and while students in middle and high school are already eligible for the vaccine, it is likely to be only a few weeks until younger children become eligible, pending a decision by the Food and Drug Administration.

Despite the concerns over testing, Jha said, “as long as infection numbers are low, you can’t really argue with success.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.