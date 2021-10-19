“We will miss every one of them,” he said. “I truly wish that you were staying with us.”

By Tuesday, 53 civil servants and 74 commissioned officers had left the agency, Chief John Batiste said in a statement.

The Washington State Patrol announced that the state’s COVID vaccine mandate has forced out 127 police and staff, as state and city vaccine requirements begin to push out law enforcement officers who refuse to comply.

Monday was Washington state’s deadline for more than 800,000 workers, including those at state agencies, schools and health care facilities, to prove they had been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. The mandate, issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in August, is among the strictest in the country.

“COVID is a killer, and the state is taking action intended to improve public safety,” Batiste said in a message to employees Monday night. “I thank you for staying on post and staying in service to this state and agency. Better days are ahead.”

Police unions across the United States have clashed with local governments over COVID vaccine requirements.

In Chicago, the head of the police union told officers to ignore a city order to report their vaccination status by the end of the day this past Friday.

On Tuesday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said that 21 officers have been placed on “no pay status” for not complying with the city’s order to disclose their vaccination status, The Associated Press reported.

Public health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, have implored police and others responsible for public safety to get vaccinated.

“Think about the implications of not getting vaccinated when you’re in a position where you have a responsible job, and you want to protect yourself because you’re needed at your job, whether you’re a police officer or a pilot or any other of those kinds of occupations,” Fauci said on Fox News Sunday.

“We now know the statistics, more police officers die of COVID than they do any other causes of death,” he said. “So it doesn’t make any sense to not try to protect yourself, as well as the colleagues that you work with.”

Other agencies and police unions also reported losing officers over vaccine requirements.

At least 150 members of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, the union that represents state police, have either resigned or submitted their paperwork intending to do so, the union told NBC Boston.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.