This year, the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, was characterized as “a litmus test of US police accountability.”

After Trayvon Martin was killed, the 2013 trial of the racist vigilante in Florida who shot him was called a “ racial litmus test .” Three years later, the murder trial of the white South Carolina police officer who shot Walter Scott five times in the back during a traffic stop was described as “a kind of litmus test in the discourse around police reform and Black Lives Matter.”

Jury selection continues in the trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia last year. With it comes that same old refrain about a test this nation is destined to fail.

“This case is going to be a litmus test for where the nation is concerning race relations in the South, in particular,” said Lee Merritt, an attorney for Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother. “It’s very, very different than the trial we saw take place in Minnesota for the murder of George Floyd.”

What happened to Arbery isn’t a problem of the South. And it’s different only because Floyd died under a cop’s knee. (Three other former Minneapolis officers charged with aiding and abetting Floyd’s death will be tried next year.) Arbery was killed by vigilantes who also behaved as if their actions were immunized by white supremacy.

It’s also different only because Darnella Frazier’s horrific video of Floyd’s murder went viral shortly after his death. Arbery died long before Floyd, but it was months before the video recorded by defendant William Bryan Jr. was leaked. It showed Gregory McMichael and his son Travis in a pickup truck chasing down Arbery and killing him.

(A reminder: This is the McMichael/Bryan trial. They are the accused. Arbery is not on trial.)

Yet the reason behind what happened to Arbery, Floyd, Martin, Scott, and too many others is unchanged — the vulnerability of Black lives amid the pervasiveness of racist violence.

Certainly it matters that Chauvin was convicted and sent to prison. The same with Michael Slager, the former officer who killed Scott in South Carolina. Yet those convictions don’t address the culture that allowed such crimes to occur. Both Chauvin and Slager lied about what happened and never expected to be challenged. Video uncovered the truth.

With Arbery’s death, the men who killed him never bothered to lie. The McMichaels and Bryan killed a man, then went on with their lives for months. Only after the video became public were they finally arrested. Last month, Jackie Johnson, a now-former Georgia district attorney, was charged with interfering in the original investigation by “directing that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest, contrary to the laws of said State, the good order, peace, and dignity thereof.” Travis McMichael was the alleged shooter.

During a Monday interview on “CBS This Morning,” Cooper-Jones said, “I think without that video we wouldn’t have an arrest, but I thank God that the video came [out] and we got an arrest, and now we’re here to select a jury to finally get justice for Ahmaud.”

With a pool of 1,000 potential jurors, the selection process is expected to take weeks. Meanwhile, news reports are fill the void by showing Bryan’s video with that now-familiar warning that some might find it “disturbing.” Again and again, they’ll show the last terrifying minutes of a young Black man who went for a jog and ended up dead on the road after he was shot three times.

What they won’t talk about is how little has changed since last summer’s so-called reckoning after Floyd’s murder. Expect no denouncement of corporate America’s performative activism, which has barely nudged the needle toward racial equity. Headlines have already faded on the failed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which died in the Senate last month because Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina refused to budge on ending qualified immunity, the police reform bill’s key component.

Yet there will be a lot said about another litmus test on race even as this nation continues to squander what should be a transcendent moment. Racist killings are a symptom, and justice will never be truly served unless white supremacy itself is finally tried, convicted, and abolished.

With each new trial, it’s not America that’s being tested. It’s the weary will of Black people recognizing that, regardless of this case’s outcome, we’ll still be forced to navigate a nation where safety, peace, and transformative racial justice remain elusive.

