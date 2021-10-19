On Saturday night, the president and first lady Jill Biden, out on a date night, ignored the District of Columbia’s regulation that restaurant-goers must be masked when dining indoors except when eating or drinking. A video clip of the two walking through a tony Georgetown restaurant unmasked has now been viewed more than 600,000 times.

Nothing rankles people in a supposedly egalitarian society quite so much as a leader ignoring the rules that everyday people are expected to obey.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the incident on Monday during her regular news-briefing fencing match with Fox News’ Peter Doocy — and for once, she didn’t get the better of Fox’s insistent young ideological interrogator. Instead, Psaki seemed both off balance and reaching with her suggestion that the first couple were “walking out of a restaurant after they had eaten, masks in hand” and “they had not yet put them back on yet.” She added that “there are moments when we all don’t put masks back on as quickly as we should.”

Listening to Psaki, one could have come away with the misimpression that the Bidens had gotten up from a table reasonably close to the door and had been preparing to mask up even as they exited the eating establishment. But as Doucy noted, accurately, they had strolled through the restaurant unmasked.

Advertisement

Now, it’s a little odd for Fox to be making a big deal of this, given the way several of the cable network’s prime-time propagandists and provocateurs have scoffed at the efficacy of masks and, in the case of (chief) conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson, made misleading statements and raised insidious question-suggestions about the vaccines themselves. It’s also true that when Donald Trump held large unmasked events at the White House back in the days before anyone was inoculated, that didn’t seem to trigger much concern at Fox.

Advertisement

But it did dismay rational people, who rightly took Trump to task for it. That being the case, we shouldn’t ignore Biden’s mask failure, even though this is a lesser offense. After all, as president, Biden is the chief example-setter for the nation — and in this case, the example he set was a bad one.

Nor should the president let this go unaddressed or leave it to Psaki to try to spin it away into inconsequence. Why?

First, because when a president ignores the rules or regulations, it gives everyone who is similarly inclined an excuse to do so as well. That’s particularly true if the citizen in question is ideologically predisposed to look askance at the president. In this instance, it now becomes easy for skeptics to justify their own rule-breaking by noting that even though the president has imposed vaccine mandates on the executive-branch workforce, health care workers, federal contractors, and the military, and even though his administration is finalizing a rule to require companies with 100 or more employees to impose a vaccine-or-weekly-testing requirement, he himself has failed to abide by the much easier practice of wearing a mask.

Second, because when you make a mistake, it’s always good to acknowledge that and apologize for it. That’s especially true for presidents. Owning up to an error lances the boil of populist resentment and helps restore credibility.

Advertisement

Implicit in acknowledging a mistake and issuing an apology is a promise to do better. Biden should make that explicit. He could even offer a guarantee of sorts by assuring us he will ask his Secret Service detail to remind him wherever and whenever they see him heading toward a possible violation of pandemic rules.

A president can’t always make good his mistake, even if he is so inclined. This, however, isn’t one of those situations. Biden can fix this by admitting fault and pledging to model better public behavior. CNN’s town-hall-meeting-style broadcast from Baltimore on Thursday night presents the perfect opportunity to make amends.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.