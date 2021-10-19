I also like to have fun with my accent when I explain to visitors to the city where to “pahk their cah.” Many residents of the surrounding communities share the same manner of speaking and expressing themselves. Making a blanket statement implying that my accent is “a tangible emblem of kinship for older white voters” is horrifying.

Re “When a Boston accent becomes a dog whistle” (Opinion, Oct. 13): As a proud lifelong Bostonian, with a genuine thick Boston accent, I was disheartened by the insinuation made by Renée Graham regarding Annissa Essaibi George’s accent. I have that same accent, but I doubt very much that Graham understands me, my politics, my character, or my hopes and dreams for this great city. For her information, I believe that Boston is a welcoming, world-class city today.

Advertisement

I’m saddened that the Globe would allow this to be printed. You are judging and characterizing people and their politics by their accents. Is this journalism or bigotry? Would it be proper for you to judge immigrants by their accent, or others from across this country where accents developed over generations? Have you determined the politics of Midwesterners or Southerners by their accent too?

The use of the term “dog whistle” regarding someone’s homegrown accent is a form of race-baiting itself and is divisive. Graham owes me and every other Bostonian an apology for her baseless accusations.

Robert Burke

Brighton





Nothing to hear here

I was dismayed to read Renée Graham’s suggestion that Annissa Essaibi George is flaunting her Boston accent for political gain. Having grown up in Everett, I speak with the same dialect and I find it impossible to turn it on or off. I believe Essaibi George when she says “I don’t think about it at all. It is how I think. It’s how I talk.” If Essaibi George is using it as a dog whistle, then the same can be said of Dorchester native Marty Walsh and countless mayors before him.

Advertisement

Graham is correct that the city’s native accent “may be losing its currency as a distinct regional marker.” However, she thinks that our dialect is associated with racism and hostility. I think, as Essaibi George stated, it is just how we talk.

Earl Spivack

Wakefield