In her Oct. 17 front-page commentary “Stress point: Therapist shortage grows acute,” Meredith Goldstein highlighted how difficult it has become for people in the Commonwealth to find a therapist. As a school counselor who regularly identifies therapists for young people, I witness the effects of this crisis of availability every day. Finding providers for children and adolescents has become nearly impossible in a world where the availability of effective help turns on insurance coverage. Our current therapist pool is exhausted, overworked, and unable to meet the continued outsize demand for new referrals. The next pandemic is the looming mental health impact of this neglect, which we will feel for years. Look no further than the recent fights at Lawrence High School as evidence of young people under acute stress.

This is a human supply chain issue, where the shortage is one of skilled professionals who are empowered to act. A bill under consideration at the State House would increase the number of qualified providers at no cost by expanding licensure opportunities for school counselors. School counselors have the training, ability, and experience to provide effective help. The Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure needs to act quickly to move the bill to the full House for a vote. Let the House chair of the committee know that you support increasing the availability of mental health services for young people.