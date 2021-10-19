Let this Yankees fan living in New England tell the Houston faithful what I’ve known since 2004, when the Curse of the Bambino was broken: Beware Boston’s bewitching ways.

The “10th man” on Fenway’s October heath uses a broom, not a bat, to sweep opposing teams. The Red Sox won the 2004 World Series in four straight. The 2021 American League Division Series took four games, but the Sox swept the last three over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Beware also the grand slam: 2004 American League Championship Series, Game 7, Johnny Damon; 2021 ALCS, Game 2, J.D. Martinez (first inning), Rafael Devers (second inning).