Let this Yankees fan living in New England tell the Houston faithful what I’ve known since 2004, when the Curse of the Bambino was broken: Beware Boston’s bewitching ways.
The “10th man” on Fenway’s October heath uses a broom, not a bat, to sweep opposing teams. The Red Sox won the 2004 World Series in four straight. The 2021 American League Division Series took four games, but the Sox swept the last three over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Beware also the grand slam: 2004 American League Championship Series, Game 7, Johnny Damon; 2021 ALCS, Game 2, J.D. Martinez (first inning), Rafael Devers (second inning).
Beware the Sox avenging an embarrassment: then (2004 ALCS Game 3: Yankees 19, Red Sox 8, followed by four straight Sox victories); now (2021 ALDS Game 1: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0, followed by a 14-6 Sox win, and you know the rest).
Beware bewitched baseballs, a.k.a. Rule 5.05(a)(8): 2021 ALDS Game 3. Outside Boston: “What the h%@& just happened?” Within Boston: “Double double toil and trouble; fire burn and cauldron bubble.”
Beware not the OBP, or on-base percentage, but the OBF, or October baseball facts — ipso facto, that October baseball in Beantown has become haunted for out-of-towners. Salem witches circle their brooms over Fenway.
Think Wild Card Boston is outranked? Ask the Rays. Or Macbeth. Remember, he was sure he’d be king. The witches told him he’d be king. He was king.
Until he wasn’t.
Houston, you have a problem.
Mary O’Connor
Hampton Falls, N.H.