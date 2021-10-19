“A manager is only as good as the players he’s got,” general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday after announcing a three-year contract for Boone that contains a club option for 2025.

The Yankees signed the 48-year-old Boone to a three-year deal with a team option for 2025, making it clear Tuesday they believe that the reason for their recent lack of postseason success lies elsewhere. Boone’s contract expired after the season and the Yankees have already let go three key members of his coaching staff.

Aaron Boone will be back with the New York Yankees next year, their first manager since Miller Huggins in 1922 to return for a fifth season after failing to win a title during his first four.

“I thought Aaron Boone was part of the solution, not a problem — not the problem,” said Cashman, who said there was “never a doubt” in his mind that Boone would return.

“To be quite honest, if he were entering the free agent market, I believe he’d be the No. 1 managerial candidate in baseball,” he said. “There’s a number of different vacancies and we would be going to market looking for someone like him.”

A third-generation major leaguer who hit a pennant-winning home run for the Yankees in 2003, Boone led the team to a 328-218 record and four postseason appearances but just one AL East title. His .601 winning percentage is the fifth highest among all MLB managers ever.

“I think I can help lead us to the top. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I came back,” Boone said. “Ultimately, though, the proof will be in the pudding.”

Said Cashman, “There’s a ladder you gotta climb and I acknowledge we’re not climbing that ladder, especially this last year, anyone, anywhere high as we expected to be climbing. We just got to find ways to reconfigure and get past it.”

Boone said he thinks he can be part of the solution and continue to improve, too.

"I feel very confident in my ability, and still do, in getting the most out of people. That is on me, to help them reach their potential," Boone said. "One of my jobs is tapping into that, and that is one area I need to continue to get better."

The Yankees seem determined to surround Boone with new people to help him do that. Hitting coaches Marcus Thames and P.J. Pilittere were among the three coaches whose contracts expired that the Yankees decided to replace. The other was third base coach Phil Nevin, one of Boone’s closest confidants.

"That was a couple of tough days for me. I even talked to Phil about coming back," Boone said. "Those are tough conversations you have. But that is the difficulty of this business."

Boone’s return means the Yankees job will not be among those available this offseason as the Padres, Mets, and Cardinals all hunt for managers. The Cardinals recently fired manager Mike Shildt because of “philosophical differences” with the front office. The Padres tend to hire managers who have a history with general manager A.J. Preller, a pattern some think indicates a desire for constant oversight on the part of Preller and his staff. Boone seemed frustrated when he was asked about the way the front office influences his decision-making.

“We’ve built this straw man that this is what happens and we call up and ask for permission to push this button,” Boone said. “At least in my experience — and I’ve only been doing this with one organization — it’s not the case.”

In what turned into an hourlong evaluation, Cashman revealed he is in the market for a shortstop to replace Gleyber Torres, who was moved to second base Sept. 13. He also said righthander Jameson Taillon will have ankle surgery next week and will not be 100 percent when spring training starts.

“Bottom line, shortstop is an area of need,” Cashman said. “I think Gleyber is best served at second base.”

Cashman has been GM since 1998 and is signed to a five-year contract through 2022.

“Ultimately, it falls on me,” he said. “Obviously if [controlling owner] Hal Steinbrenner or anybody wants to decide to make some changes down the line, that’s above me.”

New York remains without a World Series appearance since winning the 2009 title under manager Joe Girardi — in the last full season before the death of George Steinbrenner, Hal’s father.

New York was Major League Baseball’s streakiest team this season, with winning runs of 13, seven, and six games, and two each of five and four, but also skids of seven, five, and four of four.

Yankees lefthanded batters were last in the majors with a .207 batting average, 26th in home runs with 53 and 28th in RBIs with 148. Their righties hit .249 with 169 homers and 518 RBIs.

“It was at times both unstoppable but many other times unwatchable,” Cashman said.

In other Yankees news, infielder DJ LeMahieu had sports hernia surgery Oct. 12 and an eight-week recovery was projected, first baseman Luke Voit does not need surgery on his left knee, and outfielder Clint Frazier is speaking with the medical staff about his dizziness.

Qualifying offer dips to $18.4 million

The price of a qualifying offer to free agents dropped by $500,000 to $18.4 million, a sign of the slide in salaries.

The figure is determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts this year and marks only the second fall. The price fell by $100,000 to $17.8 million in 2019, then rose to $18.9 million in 2020.

A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since Opening Day and has never received a qualifying offer before.

A qualifying offer can be made through the fifth day after the World Series, and a player has a week after that to accept. If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before the amateur draft, his former club would receive a draft pick as compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only seven of 96 offers have been accepted.

Among the top players eligible for free agency following the World Series are Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Corey Seager, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, Blue Jays shortstop Marcus Semien, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, Giants third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, and Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, outfielder Michael Conforto and shortstop Javier Báez.

While the collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, the rules remain in effect until a successor agreement or until implementation of new work rules following an impasse in bargaining.



