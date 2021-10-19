The Red Sox look to take a commanding 3-1 American League Championship Series lead after pounding out a 12-3 win in Game 3 Monday night.

The Sox will send Nick Pivetta to the mound to make his first postseason start. Houston will counter with Zach Greinke, who has made just one appearance in this postseason, allowing two hits during a scoreless inning of relief in the Astros’ 12-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox in Game 3 of the AL Division Series.