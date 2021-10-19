The Red Sox look to take a commanding 3-1 American League Championship Series lead after pounding out a 12-3 win in Game 3 Monday night.
The Sox will send Nick Pivetta to the mound to make his first postseason start. Houston will counter with Zach Greinke, who has made just one appearance in this postseason, allowing two hits during a scoreless inning of relief in the Astros’ 12-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox in Game 3 of the AL Division Series.
Lineups
ASTROS: TBA
Pitching: RHP Zack Greinke (11-6, 4.16 ERA)
RED SOX: TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-8, 4.53 ERA)
Time: 8:08 p.m.
TV, radio: FS1, WEEI-FM 93.7
Astros vs. Pivetta: Jose Altuve 1-4, Yordan Alvarez 0-2, Alex Bregman 1-4, Jason Castro 0-2, Carlos Correa 1-3, Aledmys Díaz 1-5, Yuli Gurriel 1-5, Martín Maldonado 0-2, Kyle Tucker 2-3
Red Sox vs. Greinke: Christian Arroyo 0-2, Xander Bogaerts 1-2, Bobby Dalbec 1-1, Rafael Devers 1-2, Kiké Hernández 3-13, J.D. Martinez 5-18, Kevin Plawecki 2-6, Hunter Renfroe 7-23, Danny Santana 0-5, Kyle Schwarber 1-5, Travis Shaw 3-10, Alex Verdugo 1-8, Christian Vázquez 2-2
Stat of the day: On Monday, the Red Sox became the first team to record three grand slams in a single postseason series.
Notes: Pivetta has made two relief appearances this postseason, including Game 3 of the ALDS against the Rays when he pitched four scoreless innings and registered seven strikeouts to pick up the win. Greinke is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA over 20 postseason appearances, including 19 starts. Against the Red Sox, he is 2-5 with a 5.09 ERA in nine career games (eight starts). His numbers are even worse at Fenway Park, where he has gone 0-2 with a 10.22 ERA in four appearances (three starts).
