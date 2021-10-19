The Browns quarterback said he expects to play Thursday night against the Broncos despite a painful left shoulder injury that has worsened since he hurt it a month ago while trying to make a tackle.

Mayfield, who re-injured his non-throwing shoulder Sunday, was late joining his teammates on the practice field. He did throw a couple of passes at the very end of the portion open to reporters.

Before the workout, Mayfield said that ultimately the decision on whether he plays will come down to being able to perform at his best — and that might not be possible right now. He’s planning to test his pain tolerance with hard throws.

Case Keenum is Cleveland’s backup and the 33-year-old veteran, who has 62 career NFL starts, will play if Mayfield can’t go.

Browns RB Chubb out again

Browns star back Nick Chubb will miss his second straight game with a calf injury, leaving Cleveland without its two best backs Thursday night.

Chubb was ruled out Tuesday. He also didn’t play against Arizona Sunday, when running back Kareem Hunt suffered a calf injury that could sideline him for more than a month.

Hunt was placed on injured reserve — meaning he will miss at least three games — along with rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The Browns lead the league in rushing, averaging 165 yards per game.

Tomlin has not received clarity on call

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he still hasn’t received any “clarity” on why replay officials halted play in the final seconds of regulation Sunday against Seattle.

The Seahawks were trailing by 3 with time winding down when wide receiver D.K. Metcalf caught the ball in Pittsburgh territory and turned upfield instead of stepping out of bounds.

Metcalf fumbled and teammate Freddie Swain recovered with the clock running. Seattle rushed to spike the ball, with the clock on the scoreboard — which is not the official game clock — hitting all zeroes, appearing to signal a Pittsburgh victory.

Officials, however, halted the celebration, saying Metcalf’s catch was under review. The ruling on the field stood and the game clock was reset to three seconds remaining. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith spiked the ball with a second to go and Jason Myers came on to kick a 43-yard field goal that forced overtime.

While Pittsburgh ended up winning 23-20, Tomlin called the episode “an embarrassment” in the immediate aftermath.

Allen, Bills came up short

The Bills have seen Josh Allen run for first down after first down since coming into the NFL in 2018.

That’s why coach Sean McDermott put the ball in his quarterback’s hands yet again on fourth and maybe half a yard rather than kick a tying field goal with 22 seconds left.

This time, Allen’s feet went out from under him as the Titans jammed the middle, stopping him short and pulling out a 34-31 victory Monday night at Nashville.

“I felt good about our chances,” McDermott said. “I had a chance to win the game right there and we didn’t get it done.”

But Allen had converted an NFL-best 24 quarterback sneaks for first downs since 2018, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Against the Titans (4-2), Allen already had carried nine times for 25 yards, including a 5-yard scramble on third down that McDermott said officials initially signaled first down.

Allen certainly pointed first down with his left arm. Officials huddled.

“Then they changed it,” McDermott said. “From what I was told after the game there when I visited with [referee] Clete [Blakeman] then I think they radioed down and changed it.”

That set up fourth and very short. Allen lined up in the shotgun, then moved up under center for the snap. He took the ball, then his feet seemed to slip out from under him with a trio of Titans’ linemen filling the middle and pushing forward. Allen said he didn’t have great footing but was happy to have the ball in his hands.

“I take a lot of pride in it,” Allen said. “I love Coach McDermott giving me that opportunity. I’ve got to go out there and prove him right. Sometimes the plays don’t go your way.”

Ravens OT Stanley on IR

The Ravens put tackle Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Stanley spent the latter half of last season on IR as well because of an ankle injury, and he’s played only in the season opener this year … The Jaguars cut veteran kicker Josh Lambo, two days after unheralded Matt Wright hit two field goals from beyond 50 yards in the final minutes to beat Miami and end the NFL’s longest losing streak in 44 years. Lambo, the league’s most accurate kicker between 2017 and 2020, was inactive the last three games while dealing with confidence issues.

