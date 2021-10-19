The Celtics on Tuesday re-signed veteran forward Jabari Parker, who was waived by the team on Sunday.
Before Parker was waived, $1.1 million of his $2.4 million salary would have become guaranteed on opening night. That would have cost the Celtics about $2 million more in luxury tax penalties. Now, Boston brings him back on a deal with a later guarantee date, maintaining future flexibility while keeping a veteran presence on their bench in the near term.
Parker played in 10 games with the Celtics last season, averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He started Boston’s preseason finale against the Heat on Friday, registering 4 points and three steals.
Advertisement
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.