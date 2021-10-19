The Celtics on Tuesday re-signed veteran forward Jabari Parker, who was waived by the team on Sunday.

Before Parker was waived, $1.1 million of his $2.4 million salary would have become guaranteed on opening night. That would have cost the Celtics about $2 million more in luxury tax penalties. Now, Boston brings him back on a deal with a later guarantee date, maintaining future flexibility while keeping a veteran presence on their bench in the near term.