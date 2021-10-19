Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and the rest of Fox Sports’ MLB studio show are going to be right in the thick of Red Sox Nation again.

A Fox Sports spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that the network will not move its set to a different location at Fenway Park, a day after a raucous postgame scene on Jersey Street in which fans serenaded Rodriguez with chants and taunts that occasionally led to the network cutting the audio of its program.

Following the Red Sox’ 12-3 win over the Astros Monday night, a large and joyous crowd on Jersey Street stood behind the Fox MLB set as it broadcasted live. The commentators include host Kevin Burkhardt, Red Sox legend David Ortiz, Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, and Rodriguez, who was a frequent target of boos at Fenway during his time with the Yankees.