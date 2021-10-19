Taylor Bovardi, Masconomet — The junior has been at the forefront of Masco’s bid for the top spot in the Northeastern Conference. She scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Peabody, followed by a goal and and two assists in a 7-0 victory over Winthrop on Monday.
Mary Cross, Oliver Ames — After netting a goal in a 2-1 Hockomock win over Mansfield, the senior carried her momentum into Canton, scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory.
Amelia Hohos, Bishop Feehan —The junior keeper has recorded four consecutive clean sheets, including Catholic Central wins over Archbishop Williams, Arlington Catholic, and Bishop Stang this past week.
Tarynn Smith, Mansfield — The senior was responsible for both goals in a 2-0 Hockomock win over Milford. She added a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory King Philip for the 10-3 Hornets.
Anya Zub, Franklin — The sophomore recorded two goals and an assist in a 3-1 Hockomock win over Sharon, followed by another goal in a 4-0 victory over Taunton.
