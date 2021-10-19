Taylor Bovardi, Masconomet — The junior has been at the forefront of Masco’s bid for the top spot in the Northeastern Conference. She scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Peabody, followed by a goal and and two assists in a 7-0 victory over Winthrop on Monday.

Mary Cross, Oliver Ames — After netting a goal in a 2-1 Hockomock win over Mansfield, the senior carried her momentum into Canton, scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory.

Amelia Hohos, Bishop Feehan —The junior keeper has recorded four consecutive clean sheets, including Catholic Central wins over Archbishop Williams, Arlington Catholic, and Bishop Stang this past week.