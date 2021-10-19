On Tuesday, Lenane carded a 1-under-par 71 to capture the individual sectional title by two strokes and power Xaverian (298) to the team championship ahead of Hingham (309) and Wellesley (320).

A month or so ago, Joey Lenane got a text from his grandfather asking if he’d like to play a round at Acushnet River Valley Golf Course. The Xaverian senior agreed, not realizing the 2021 Division 1 South championship would be held at the Scottish Links course outside of New Bedford.

“It definitely helped,” the senior from Dedham said of his round with his grandfather. “I would have played a couple of holes differently if I hadn’t played that round.”

Lenane, who finished tied for fourth when Xaverian won the section in 2019, birdied his third hole, No. 14, a monstrous 563-yard par-5, then put together back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.

“I got off to a good start,” he said. “I kind of just cruised around. It was a pretty steady round. I kept it pretty even-keel.”

“He’s a special player,” said Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert. “We’re not going to be able to replace him. He’s been a wonderful player to coach.”

Xaverian, which ended the regular season with three straight losses to St. John’s Shrewsbury, St. John’s Prep, and Wellesley, received a 73 from co-captain Spencer Dumas, who tied for second with Wellesley’s Ryan Keyes, plus a 76 from Ryan Scollins and a 78 from Sean Resnick.

“Part of the challenge of a season is the ups and downs and the pacing,” Lambert said. “Obviously, this is the time of the year when you hope to be playing your best and they did a wonderful job of that.”

Xaverian won state championships in 2014, 2016, and 2018, but its run of even-year titles ended when 2020 didn’t feature a state championship because of the pandemic.

“I feel like we were kind of deserving of it last year,” Lenane said. “We kind of treated the Catholic Conference Tournament as the state championship. I think it would be fitting if we could get it done on Monday.”

Monday is the Division I state final at Wentworth Hills Country Club in Plainville. Lambert, who guided Xaverian baseball to a Division 1 state title this spring, has won six state championships between the two sports, but never in the same calendar year.

“That has not happened yet,” he said with a laugh. “Every team is different and every group is different. I’m excited for these guys.

“There’s nobody left who is not a top team in the state. You focus on your own game, play one shot at a time and maybe the golf gods smile on you that day.”

Division 1 North — Michael Scheschareg started 4-over par through his first three holes.

Unfazed by the rocky start, the Arlington senior finished with a 7-over 76 to earn medalist honors at Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester.

“It was so windy at the beginning and the greens were unbelievably fast,” Scheschareg said. “I saved par a lot. I went up and down a lot of the time. The putter was the most important club in the bag.”

His confidence around the green allowed him to be aggressive in his approach, clubbing up when others chose to lay up. The dynamic game plan worked wonders, helping the Spy Ponder star shave strokes off of his score.

“Some holes I hit driver when I probably shouldn’t have,” said Scheschareg. “But it paid off in the end, because I was 40 or 50 yards out from the green and I could chip it on.”

With seniors Nick Devito (Newburyport) and Alex Landry (Andover) along with junior Ian Rourke (Danvers) firing 78 each, St. John’s Prep (313) cruised to team honors. Sophomore Terry Manning shot an 80. BC High (330) also qualified for the state final at Wentworth Hills.

“Very fast greens, very windy conditions. We’ve been playing courses like this all year to prepare ourselves,” first-year St. John’s Prep coach Brian Jasiak said. “I just told them to grind out there. End of the day, really good leadership from the team. Very proud of their performance.”

Division 2 North — Aidan Emmerich knew he had to hit fairways to make a run at Bradford Country Club in Haverhill.

With a stellar 3-under 67, the St. Mary’s senior from Swampscott earned medalist honors and advanced to Monday’s state final at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland.

“I stuck to my game plan, hitting fairways and making putts,” Emmerich said. “I felt really good out there.”

His confidence has been sky high, especially since setting a course record at Hillview GC in North Reading with an 8-under 61 to win the Catholic Central League championship Friday.

“My game’s been pretty hot, it has been for the last few weeks,” said Emmerich. “I’m hoping that it holds together for one more week.”

Canton (319) rode strong performances from Mike Leonetti (76), Will Gefteas (79), and Mekhala Costello (80) to the sectional title, edging Austin Prep (322), North Andover (323), and Marblehead (323), all of which advanced to the final.

Division 2 Central — Concord-Carlisle (307) captured the sectional title at Maplegate Country Club in Bellingham with strong performances from Jack Miller (3-over 74), Tyler Bruneau (75), Erika Redmond (79), and Connor Ladd (79).

Division 3 Central — At New England Country Club in Bellingham, Dover-Sherborn (325) followed the foursome of Sean Scannell (8-over 79), Owen Bingham (82), Tim Hill (82), and Ben Schroeder (82) to the sectional crown. Ayer (350) and Hopedale (356) also advanced to Tuesday’s state final at Shining Rock Golf Club in Northridge. Hopedale sophomore Lucas Levasseur (77) was the medalist.

Cam Kerry reported from Gloucester.







