The Harborwomen did it in a big way, scoring four second-half goals for a 4-2 Patriot League win on senior night.

The top-ranked Hingham girls’ soccer team trailed trailed visiting Duxbury, 2-0, at halftime Tuesday afternoon. But coach Sarah Dacey was confident that her squad, led by 14 seniors, would figure things out.

“They’re just a great group of kids that care about each other and work hard for each other, and want the best for each other,” Dacey said. “In times of adversity, your character comes through, and I just thought we did an outstanding job of facing adversity head on and barreling through it.”

The Dragons (3-9-1) came out firing early and caught Hingham (14-0-1) off guard.

Dacey, who coached at Division II Barry University for four years before her hire in Hingham last fall, emphasized that her squad needed to match the tone in the second half.

“I said to our team [at halftime], we’ve go to win 50/50s... you’ve got to work hard [and] play with a little more intensity than you played with now,” she said. “We need just that one goal, and things will start coming together.”

Olivia Sharkansky struck first, finishing off a loose ball from a corner kick, and then scored soon after off of a nice feed from Sophie Reale (3 assists). Emily Gibbons tacked on a third with a laser to the upper corner and Claire Murray sealed the win with her late goal.

For the Harborwomen, it was a thrilling last home game, and a reminder that they can power through any obstacle as the state postseason draws closer.

“It speaks a lot to our character, a lot to the players we have on our team, and hopefully we can carry this forward moving into the tournament the next few weeks,” Dacey said.

Andover 1, Methuen 0 — Morgan Shirley scored the lone goal, assisted by Sophie Azzi, and Ainsley Napolitano (2 saves) earned the shutout for the Golden Warriors (8-3-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Blue Hills 4, Tri-County 3 — Emily Lehane scored two goals and dished out two assists as Warriors (11-1-1) won their first Mayflower League title since 2005.

Bourne 7, Southeastern 0 — Tori Flaherty (2 goals, assist), Madison Sexton (goal, assist), Ashlyn Ethier (goal), Ava Grobleski (goal), Heather Lapworth (goal), and Angelina Bonito (goal) led the attack for the Canalmen (2-10-2) in the nonleague matchup. Bonito’s goal was the first of her career, and Elizabeth Black and Zoey Cardinal split time in goal for the shutout.

Braintree 2, Weymouth 0 — Senior midfielder Loli Morales scored the first goal in the Bay State Conference matchup and found sophomore midfielder Ella Boughner for the second goal in the shutout for the Wamps (3-10-1).

Bridgewater-Raynham 2, New Bedford 1 — Lily Ford assisted on Ava Forbes-Smith’s first-half goal, and Jennah Quill scored the winner for the Trojans (11-3) in the 58th minute of the Southeast Conference win.

Concord-Carlisle 2, Bedford 0 — Senior Hazel Johnstone scored a goal and registered an assist, and Skylar Smith recorded her fifth shutout of the season in goal as the Patriots (9-2-3) picked up the Dual County League win.

Hanover 5, Pembroke 2 — Freshman Sophie Schiller (1 goal, 2 assists) connected on a cross into the box to open the scoring and then found sophomore Eva Kelliher for the second goal of the game by the Hawks (11-3). Sophia Foley added three goals, and Molly McGlame tallied two assists during the Patriot League win.

Marshfield 2, Plymouth North 0 — Sydney McCabe and Sara Weijkus scored both goals and Maggie Tiernan logged the shutout for the host Rams (7-4-2) in the Patriot League win.

Masconomet 4, Beverly 1 — Charlotte Meixsell (goal), Elena Lindonen (2 goals), and Taylor Bovardi (goal, 2 assists) scored for No. 12 Masco (13-2) in their Northeastern Conference win. Lauren Boughner chipped in with an assist.

Nauset 8, Nantucket 0 — Caroline Kennard (4 goals) and Olivia Avellar (3 assists) starred for the Warriors (12-2) in the Cape & Islands shutout.

North Andover 2, Chelmsford 1 — Keeper Paige Pefine saved 10 shots for the Scarlet Knights (11-1-2), protecting a one-goal lead that was built courtesy of a pair of tallies from Ella Roe during the Merrimack Valley Conference contest.

Norwell 2, Middleborough 0 — Junior Chloe Kirchner scored two goals during an impressive shutout win, extending the No. 11 Clippers’ record to 13-1. Anna Kirchner and Giulianna Gianino tallied assists for the visitors.

Silver Lake 2, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Senior McKenna Sylvester (goal, assist) and junior Caileigh Jensen (goal) controlled the attack for the Lakers (7-4-3) in the Patriot League win. Senior captain Emma Hudson recorded the shutout in net.

Waltham 2, Westford 0 — Senior Gabriella Anserlian picked up a goal and an assist in the nonleague win for the Hawks (6-7-1).

Boys’ cross-country

BC High 19, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 42 — Senior captain Gemsly Cajuste covered the 3.1-mile course in 18:11 to lead the host Eagles (4-1) to the Catholic Conference win.

St. John’s Prep 18, Xaverian 43 — The Eagles finished their regular season a perfect 5-0, with Charlie Tuttle winning the 5K in 16:58 for the Catholic Conference victory. Felix Rogovin (17:04) was second, and Paul Lovett (17:14) third.

Girls’ cross-country

Reading 15, Belmont 48 — Captain Liz Donahue completed the 3.1-mile course in 19:30 for the Rockets (2-3) for the Middlesex League win.

Field hockey

Bourne 7, Southeastern 0 — Senior Angelina Bonito scored her first varsity goal for the Canalmen (2-10-2), with Elizabeth Black and Zoey Cardinal shutting out their South Coast Conference opponent in goal. Madison Sexton added a goal and an assist in the win.

Franklin 7, Taunton 0 — Kaitlyn Carney scored three goals for the No. 9 Panthers (14-1 overall, 13-0 Hockomock).

King Philip 3, Mansfield 0 — Senior captain Molly Piller scored her first varsity goal on senior night, and Kelly Holmes added two assists for the Warriors (11-3-1) in their Hockomock League win.

Pentucket 2, Methuen 1 — Lana Mickelson and Bailey Stock scored to lead Pentucket (14-1) to the nonleague win. Haley Dwight tallied two assists.

Watertown 6, Melrose 0 — The sixth-ranked Raiders (14-0) kept on rolling behind two goals from sophomore Molly Driscoll. Junior Brianna Cooper picked up the shutout to secure a Middlesex League road win.

Boys’ soccer

Andover 2, Methuen 2 — Matthew Pak fed Colby Keaney for the tying goal with two minutes remaining as the visiting Rangers (6-6-2) earnedthe Merrimack Valley Conference draw.

Billerica 3, Chelmsford 0 — Anthony Giordano scored all three goals, two unassisted, and Marco Cugno made three saves for the shutout to lift the Indians (7-1-5) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Boston International 5, Madison Park 0 — Junior Jose Paz’s three-goal performance propelled the Lions (8-4-2) to the City League shutout win.

Brookline 4, Natick 1 — Two goals from senior Isaac Heffess powered the Warriors (5-2-6) to the Bay State Conference win.

Falmouth 2, Barnstable 0 — Caleb Souza beat the keeper from 15 yards out in the 70th minute to give the Clippers (4-7-3) a 1-0 lead, and he netted a goal in 76th minute to secure the Cape & Islands League win.

Hopkinton 5, Norwood 0 — Pierce Farrell (2 goals) and Owen Schnur (goal, 2 assists) powered the offense for the Hillers (11-3-1) in the Tri-Valley League contest.

Latin Academy 3, East Boston 0 — Barra Ryan opened the scoring for the Dragons (9-3-2), and senior captain Jaheim Perez added two goals in the second half to secure the City League win.

Medway 3, Dedham 0 — Senior captain Liam Harrigan led the Mustangs (8-6) to victory with a goal and an assist in the Tri-Valley League matchup.

Needham 3, Milton 2 — Marco Flano scored the winner, his second goal of the Bay State Conference match, with five minutes left to propel the No. 4 Rockets (11-0-4) to victory. Milton scored two minutes into second half, but Flano evened the game, 1-1, off of a cross from Lloyd Akai-Dennis with 21 minutes left. Needham captain Marcus Trabucco scored the go-ahead goal four minutes later, but Milton equalized on a breakaway with 12 minutes remaining before Flano scored the winner.

Newton North 1, Walpole 0 — Senior Will Rooney scored the winning goal for the No. 3 Tigers (11-0-3) in the first half of the Bay State Conference contest.

North Andover 5, Haverhill 0 — Rahul Parampalli scored two goals and George Xenakis made six saves for shutout for the Scarlet Knights (9-1-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

O’Bryant 2, Charlestown 1 — Senior captain Kristian Dhamo knocked in one goal, and sophomore Kevin Jarama scored the other to lead the Tigers to their fourth straight win in this BCL matchup, and move them to 6-6-1 on the season.

Pembroke 2, Hanover 0 — Andrew Gleason and Ethan Sullivan found the back of the net for the No. 19 Titans (11-2-1) in their Patriot League victory. Sullivan and Charlie Goncalves registered assists, and Connor Guimares and Jack Taylor shared the shutout.

Pentucket 4, Triton 0 — Will Roberts scored two goals for Pentucket (5-5-3), with Ryan Plisinski and Trevor Kamuda (1 assist) also finding the back of the net during the Cape Ann League win.

Plymouth North 2, Marshfield 0 — Kevin Riley buried a shot into the bottom left corner from 20 yards out to take a 1-0 lead five minutes into the second half for the Eagles (10-2-3). Josh Murray then scored to seal the Patriot League win with 10 minutes left.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 6, Malden Catholic 0 — Shane Fonseca scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as the visiting Pioneers (10-3-3) cruised to the Catholic Conference victory.

West Bridgewater 4, Westport 1 — Derek Thorburn scored two goals and Kyan Santiago added a third to power the Wildcats (11-2-1) to a Mayflower victory at home.

Westford 5, Waltham 1 — Ryan DiPietro’s three goals propelled the Grey Ghosts (5-6-2) to victory in Dual County League action. Aidan Mahony and Owen Markesich added goals, and Aidan Stafford, Aarush Singh, Jonathan Colley, and Tejas Kudva tallied assists.

Weymouth 2, Braintree 1 — Jack Devine scored the winner on a penalty kick with 15 minutes remaining for the Wildcats (6-2-5) to secure the Bay State Conference win.

Girls’ swimming

Andover 100, Haverhill 83 — Maya Flatley took first in the 100 and 200 meter freestyle to help the Golden Warriors (7-2) to a win in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Girls’ volleyball

Boston Latin 3, Cambridge 0 — Freshman defensive specialist Teagan Yuen registered 12 service winners as the No. 14 Wolfpack (12-1) won the Greater Boston League matchup.

Canton 3, Stoughton 0 — Jess Wright supplied 13 kills and three aces for the visiting Bulldogs (9-6) in the Hockomock League triumph.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Bedford 0 — Senior setter Raimy Little (23 assists) and junior libero Lauryn Friess (18 digs) ran the show for the No. 8 Patriots (14-1) in their Dual County League win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Sandwich 0 — Captain Lucy Swanson (20 kills) led the No. 2 Dolphins (13-1) to the Cape & Islands sweep on senior night.

Ipswich 3, North Reading 0 — Elizabeth Linkletter (7 aces, 5 assists, 10 digs), Meghan Wallace (7 aces, 2 kills), Carolyn Bailey (8 digs), and Grace Sorensen (8 kills) paced the offense for the Tigers (13-1) in the Cape Ann League match.

King Philip 3, Mansfield 0 — Junior Ahunna James recorded 8 kills, and junior Sami Shore had 8 kills and 4 aces to help lead the ninth ranked Warriors(16-0) to a win in the Hockomock League.

Lynnfield 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Ella Gizmunt was immense with 22 kills, 4 aces, and 8 digs for the Pioneers (13-2) in the Cape An League victory. Natalie Connell added 4 kills, 5 blocks and 5 digs.

Oliver Ames 3, Sharon 0 — The Tigers (12-4) earned a Hockomock League home win behind 17 assists and 5 kills from senior Hadley Rhodes. Brianna Monterio led a strong defensive effort helped by Maddie Homer (20 digs).

Reading 3, Woburn 1 — Abby Farrell recorded 18 kills for the Rockets (8-7) on their way to a win in the Middlesex League.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Marshfield 0 — Senior captain Abby Martin racked up 10 blocks in a standout defensive performance for the Panthers (11-5) on senior night.

Oliver Glass, Ethan McDowell, and Chris Williams contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.