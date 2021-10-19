First pitch for Game 4 is at 8:08 p.m. You can watch on Fox Sports 1 and listen on WEEI (93.7 in the Boston area).

Boston enjoyed the friendly confines of Fenway Park on Monday night, when the largest crowd of the season made their presence heard during the 12-3 blowout of Houston.

The Red Sox are two wins away from the American League pennant and a berth in the World Series, with a 2-1 edge on the Astros entering Game 4 of the ALCS.

Nick Pivetta will start for the Red Sox. Zack Greinke is on the mound for the Astros.

Globe writer Julian McWilliams will offer live commentary throughout the game. Follow along below, and click here to refresh.

How to watch

What Alex Cora told Nick Pivetta in spring training came true — 7:59 p.m.

Before the game, manager Alex Cora said he told Nick Pivetta at start of spring training that Pivetta would make every start this year. That they believed in his stuff and that he had, arguably, some of the best stuff on the team.

Pivetta, indeed, made his starts this year, totaling 30 with just one appearance coming out of the bullpen in the regular season. He’s put together great efforts this postseason out of the bullpen, but now is asked to wear the hat of the starter once more.

When he spots his fastball, the rest of his stuff plays better, including his hammer for a curveball that he has exhibited well this postseason.

How the Astros have hit against Pivetta — 7:48 p.m.

Pivetta has made two relief appearances this postseason, including Game 3 of the ALDS against the Rays when he pitched four scoreless innings and registered seven strikeouts to pick up the win.

Astros vs. Pivetta: Jose Altuve 1-4, Yordan Alvarez 0-2, Alex Bregman 1-4, Jason Castro 0-2, Carlos Correa 1-3, Aledmys Díaz 1-5, Yuli Gurriel 1-5, Martín Maldonado 0-2, Kyle Tucker 2-3

Red Sox and Astros lineups — 7:28 p.m.

The Sox are rolling up the same lineup, and why wouldn’t they, after jumping out to 9-0 leads in each of the last two games. Jake Meyers, who has yet to play in the series after injuring his shoulder against the White Sox in Game 4 of the ALDS, is back in the lineup for Houston.

ASTROS: Altuve 2B, Brantley LF, Bregman 3B, Alvarez DH, Correa SS, Tucker RF, Gurriel 1B, Meyers CF, Maldonado C.

Pitching: RHP Zack Greinke (11-6, 4.16 ERA)

RED SOX: Schwarber 1B, Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Renfroe RF, Vázquez C, Arroyo 2B.

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-8, 4.53 ERA)

Papi and ARod are back on Jersey Street — 7:20 p.m.

Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and the rest of Fox Sports’ MLB studio show are going to be right in the thick of Red Sox Nation again.

A Fox Sports spokesperson told Chad Finn Tuesday afternoon that the network will not move its set to a different location at Fenway Park, a day after a raucous postgame scene on Jersey Street in which fans serenaded Rodriguez with chants and taunts that occasionally led to the network cutting the audio of its program.

While the crowd roared every time Ortiz paid acknowledgement, Rodriguez wore his familiar bull’s-eye, with fans occasionally mocking him with chants about his personal life, including his breakup with singer/actress Jennifer Lopez.

Here’s a sampling of the what it was like. Click here to see more.

What you missed — 7:10 p.m.

Here’s what you might have missed from our stories today:

Tonight’s weather report — 7:08 p.m.

It’s another brisk night in town, with the winds picking up to between 5-10mph and a low of 54 degrees. But that didn’t seem to bug the Red Sox last night.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com.