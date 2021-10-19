Remarkably, Arena is still setting the pace in the league, the Revolution (20-4-6, 66 points) leading the overall standings, 7 points from clinching the Supporters’ Shield. They extended their unbeaten streak to seven games (5-0-2) with a 2-2 tie against the Chicago Fire Saturday and have compiled a 13-1-3 mark since July 7.

FOXBOROUGH — Bruce Arena and D.C. United established standards in their first season when they captured the MLS Cup in a torrential storm at Foxboro Stadium on Oct. 20, 1996. On the 25th anniversary of that game, Arena will be coaching the Revolution in a Wednesday visit to D.C. United, with a chance to close in on another title.

“We had a remarkable team,” Arena said of the ‘96 United squad. “It was the start of getting the league better. As we know, we had some challenging times as we got into the next decade. We survived those challenges and the league is where it’s at today, which is kind of remarkable.”

D.C. defended its title in 1997 and Arena went on to coach the US national team and take three more MLS Cups with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Arena, 70, could have been expected to continue being successful, but he did not expect to join the Revolution, partly because of a lifelong fan allegiance to New York sports teams.

“I would’ve bet my life that I would not be ending up in Boston,” Arena said. “It’s working out fine. I’ve found the people to be very supportive. Ownership has been very supportive. I work with a great group of people every day.”

Arena has been making most of the right moves since MLS began, winning 238 games, two behind all-time leader Sigi Schmid.

“Remember, I was a year out of coaching college soccer,” Arena said. “Big difference, the professional ranks. Hopefully, the past 26 years — I’ve coached the most games in the history of the US Men’s National Team, close to the most in MLS — hopefully, I’ve grown as a coach and as a person.”

In the ‘96 final, Arena added key substitutes in the late going as United rallied from a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 golden goal victory over the Galaxy.

In the Revolution’s draw with the Fire last week, Arena added Emmanuel Boateng, Tajon Buchanan, and Adam Buksa in the second half, the changes helping break a 1-1 deadlock, before the Fire converted a late equalizer. Arena was hoping the Revolution would convert a third goal rather than retreating into an ultra-defensive mode in an attempt to protect the lead.

“We are trying to get the third goal, but as we get towards the end of the game, we’ve got to be locked down defensively and we were not, so we got punished for it,” he said. “You do both. We’re capable of getting the third goal 80 minutes in and just ending it, and we failed. We created the chances, we just didn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”

D.C. United (12-12-5, 41 points) has not won the MLS Cup since 2004 but is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, an improvement on their 24th overall placing last season. United extended their home unbeaten streak to five games with a 0-0 tie with Nashville Saturday.

The Revolution have taken 1-0 and 3-2 home victories over United this season, contributing to a record 16 one-goal wins. The Revolution, riding a three-game away winning streak, have proven successful at protecting advantages or rallying late, and seemed frustrated after squandering the lead against the Fire.

“I think it’s important that we realized the mistakes we made,” said Arena. “We try to correct them, and we’re ready for the next game.

“We’re going to try to get 3 points in D.C. That’s been their approach all year, so it’s good to see that they realized that maybe we blew a couple of points on Saturday and they’re ready to redeem themselves.”