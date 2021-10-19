Here’s a look at all four:

They added four on Monday in an ALCS Game 3 win over Houston at Fenway Park , putting them within two wins of a pennant.

The Red Sox have hit 20 home runs in the postseason — tying the MLB record set in 2004 by the Houston Astros.

First, Kyle Schwarber cleared the bases with a grand slam in the second inning. It was the Red Sox’ third of the series — that’s the first time that’s happened in MLB history.

The blast put the Sox up 6-0.

Then, Christian Arroyo added his own two-run blast in the third inning to make it 9-0.

Advertisement

J.D. Martinez made it 11-3 in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run blast.

And in the bottom of the eighth, Rafael Devers added one more in good measure to make it 12-3 Boston.

Martinez and Devers hit the two grand slams in Game 2 to help tie up the series at 1-1.

The Red Sox have a chance to clinch a World Series berth at home with Games 4 and 5 coming Tuesday and Wednesday. A season-record crowd of 37,603 was on hand to watch Game 3, and it appeared they all poured out and caught the postgame show on Fox.

David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, and Frank Thomas were out on Jersey Street, and joyous Red Sox fans reminded A-Rod what they thought of him whenever they got the chance. Watch:

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.