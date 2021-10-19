Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler will miss at least four games while sidelined with COVID-19. The Jets said before their game Tuesday at Minnesota that Wheeler was symptomatic after testing positive for the virus. According to NHL rules, that means Wheeler must isolate from the team for at least 10 days and needs a doctor’s approval to return once symptoms are gone. Wheeler was placed in COVID-19 protocols Monday. The Jets host Anaheim on Thursday and Nashville on Saturday before playing at Anaheim on Oct. 26. “We focus on today, the guys that are playing,” coach Paul Maurice said after the team’s morning skate. “Then we’ll make sure he gets lots of phone calls as soon as he’s feeling 100%.” Wheeler had one assist in Winnipeg’s first two games this season. The 14-year NHL veteran had 15 goals and 31 assists in 50 games last season. No other positive tests were reported by the Jets. All of their players are vaccinated … Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon cleared coronavirus protocols and made his season debut against the Capitals. MacKinnon tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The three-time MVP finalist flew by himself to the East Coast for the start of the Avalanche’s trip. “I’m pumped to play,” MacKinnon said. “I didn’t think I’d even get two negatives. I thought I’d have to wait the 10 days and miss the first two games of the road trip and probably the third one, too.” Colorado defenseman Jack Johnson returned after missing the previous game after testing positive … The Vegas Golden Knights said forward Mark Stone won’t need surgery but it’s unclear when he’ll return from a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 14 against the Kings.

Coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina are back in a familiar spot: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. It’s the second straight season that the Gamecocks are the preseason favorite. The Gamecocks received 14 of the 29 first-place votes from a national media panel. UConn is second with 10 first-place ballots. It’s the 15th consecutive season the Huskies are among the top five teams in the preseason. Defending national champion Stanford is third, getting the other five first-place votes. Maryland and North Carolina State round out the top five … UConn sophomore Paige Bueckers was the unanimous choice by Big East coaches for the player of the year. Her team, to no surprise, was the unilateral pick to win the conference. Geno Auriemma’s squad, which rejoined the conference last season, has won 20 regular-season titles and 19 conference tournaments … Fairfield women’s coach Joe Frager will retire after this season, his 24th overall and 15th at Fairfield, citing health reasons. He enters the season with a career record of 429-267, including 240-184 at Fairfield. He was 189-83 at Southern Connecticut and was named the Division 2 national coach of the year in 2007 … South Carolina starting quarterback Luke Doty needs surgery on his injured foot and will miss the rest of the season. The sophomore missed the first two games after someone stepped on his foot at practice in August.

SOCCER

Messi lifts Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi scored twice in quick succession to rescue Paris Saint-Germain as it rallied at home to beat Leipzig, 3-2, in Group A of the Champions League. Messi tied it in the 67th minute, poking home from close range after goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi tipped his first shot onto the post. Kylian Mbappe scored in the 9th minute and drew the penalty for Messi’s winner in the 74th minute. Also in Group A, Manchester City routed Club Brugge, 5-1, in Belgium, behind two goals from Riyad Mahrez. PSG is atop Group A with 7 points, 1 more than Manchester City … Mohamed Salah became the first player in Liverpool’s 129-year history to score in nine straight games, striking twice as his squad took advantage of Antoine Griezmann’s red card to beat host Atlético Madrid, 3-2, in Group B. Griezmann scored twice but was sent off with a straight red card early in the second half for hitting Roberto Firmino’s head with his foot while reaching for the ball. Liverpool capitalized with Salah scoring the winner on a penalty kick in the 78th minute. Liverpool lead Group B with 9 points, 5 more than Atlético. Porto, which beat AC Milan, 1-0, at home, also has 4 points.

Could European teams quit FIFA?

More than a dozen European nations are considering the option of last resort in the fight to prevent biennial World Cups: quitting FIFA, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. Plans to double the frequency of World Cups were pitched by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on a private call with many leaders from the 55 European member associations that are resisting the transformation of the global game. European soccer body UEFA has already heard from more than a dozen federations contemplating informing FIFA of their intention to withdraw their membership of the global governing body, people with knowledge of the situation told the AP. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential talks. Leaving FIFA would not affect any UEFA member’s national or club teams playing in European competitions. Any country quitting FIFA could have the backing of UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who has already dangled the prospect of Europe boycotting a World Cup if Infantino pushes through a radical overhaul of the calendar of national-team games. FIFA’s proposal foresees a tournament in every off-season, rather than one edition each of a World Cup and European Championship in the current four-year cycle … Almost a third of English Premier League players have yet to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and about 20% have yet to receive a first dose. The first vaccination data from the league shows its players are below the national average. Government statistics show 79% of people over the age of 12 in Britain have been fully vaccinated. Only 68% of players have been fully vaccinated and 81% have received at least one dose, the league said.

MISCELLANY

Halep starts off strong

Simona Halep started her campaign at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Anastasia Potapova despite losing her serve three times and next plays Veronika Kudermetova, who beat 18-year-old qualifier Oksana Selekhmetova, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4. Halep hasn’t won more than three straight matches since returning in August from a three-month layoff with a calf injury that kept her out of the French Open and Wimbledon … The Phoenix Mercury were fined $10,000 by the WNBA for violating the league’s rules on postgame media interview access following Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. Phoenix players — including stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, and Skylar Diggins-Smith — didn’t do interviews after Chicago’s series-clinching 80-74 win Sunday. The $10,000 fine is the biggest in league history for a media infraction.

