This piece contains spoilers from the finale.

There has been something awfully sweet about Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” the light comedy about three strangers investigating a suspicious death in their Manhattan co-op building for a podcast. The first season, whose final episode was released on Wednesday, was good fun, just this side of a New Yorker cartoon, largely thanks to the effortless comic stylings of Martin Short and Steve Martin. It was a mystery, a true-crime spoof, and an ensemble comedy about lost and lonely New York souls finding one another.

In the finale (spoilers ahead), Amy Ryan’s Jan cheerfully admits to Martin’s Charles that she was the one who killed Tim Kono, after he ended their relationship. She had played a recording of herself on the bassoon, and she had stabbed herself, all as covers for the crime. Ah well. As Short’s Oliver notes, “The saddest thing about this is if Jan wasn’t a murderous maniac, she’d be perfect for Charles.” Jan poisons Charles, and leaves him on the floor to go and flood the building with gas and murder everyone. But she’s foiled, and she goes to jail. No, it wasn’t a shocker, but it was all amusing, with Ryan a standout (as usual), delivering one last pun to Charles about not seeing him “basooner or later.”