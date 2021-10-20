This piece contains spoilers from the finale.
There has been something awfully sweet about Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” the light comedy about three strangers investigating a suspicious death in their Manhattan co-op building for a podcast. The first season, whose final episode was released on Wednesday, was good fun, just this side of a New Yorker cartoon, largely thanks to the effortless comic stylings of Martin Short and Steve Martin. It was a mystery, a true-crime spoof, and an ensemble comedy about lost and lonely New York souls finding one another.
In the finale (spoilers ahead), Amy Ryan’s Jan cheerfully admits to Martin’s Charles that she was the one who killed Tim Kono, after he ended their relationship. She had played a recording of herself on the bassoon, and she had stabbed herself, all as covers for the crime. Ah well. As Short’s Oliver notes, “The saddest thing about this is if Jan wasn’t a murderous maniac, she’d be perfect for Charles.” Jan poisons Charles, and leaves him on the floor to go and flood the building with gas and murder everyone. But she’s foiled, and she goes to jail. No, it wasn’t a shocker, but it was all amusing, with Ryan a standout (as usual), delivering one last pun to Charles about not seeing him “basooner or later.”
But wait: Before the season ends, our three podcast-host investigators turn into murder suspects, after co-op board leader Bunny is stabbed to death (wearing “Only Murders” merch, despite her hatred of the podcast). The trio is found by the cops with Bunny’s body, and they are marched out of the building in handcuffs, past the other residents and Tina Fey’s podcast goddess Cinda Canning. Season 2, you officially have a theme.
I can’t say I thought the first season of “Only Murders in the Building” was some kind of prestige TV must-see event. But it was charming, and it showed Short and Martin at their finest, a pair of comics who know how to adjust their volume perfectly. Ultimately, I found Selena Gomez likable enough, but bland, monotone, and wanting. She never seemed to rise to the occasion of being a third to two of the best — but then I realize she was in a tough spot because she was working with two of the best. In any case, she didn’t get in the way of my enjoyment, which was considerable.
