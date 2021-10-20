Earlier this year the duo released “Scaled and Icy,” which adds some synthpop sheen and a bit of period-appropriate paranoia to its ever-evolving playlist. The lead single, “Saturday,” is, on its surface, a roller-rink-ready slice of electro-disco, although it has a minor-key moodiness and lyrics that hint at a particularly post-pandemic type of anxiety — ”Lose my sense a time or two/ Weeks feel like days,” Joseph sings. Joseph and Dun decided to promote “Scaled” with a series of residencies where they play around different cities for four nights; in Boston they’re at ever-growing venues, playing, in order, the Paradise Rock Club, House of Blues, Agganis Arena, and TD Garden.

“Alternative rock” has been an oddly catch-all term for much of the last decade, but if one act summed up what’s turned into its grab-bag idea, it’s the duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, who make up the mega-selling Ohio act Twenty One Pilots. Since breaking through in 2015 with the adulthood-wary anthem “Stressed Out,” which blended a reggae-inspired riddim, wistful yet self-lacerating lyrics, an insistent chorus, and a vocal that hung in the space between dancehall toast and sullen-teen sneer, the pair have welded together outcast-beloved songs into gleaming anthems for dashed romantics and lifelong cynics alike.

On Tuesday, the second night of Twenty One Pilots’ four-night Boston stint, the duo put their catalog on shuffle, whirling through singles like their swaying 2015 track “Ride” and their churning 2018 track “Jumpsuit” as well as cuts from “Scaled and Icy,” which came out in May. For much of the show, the crowd added to Joseph’s vocal performance, thrilling along with all his lyrics and onstage antics, while a backing band further augmented the din, allowing them to shape-shift songs into extended meditations and add flourishes like trumpet trills — and to add a few cover-song curveballs.

Triangulating those covers provides a glimpse into Twenty One Pilots’ modern pop vision. Early on, they mashed up a piano-forward rework of the “Scaled” track “Mulberry Street” with Elton John’s flashy “Bennie and the Jets,” a sign that the night’s plentiful sing-alongs came from studied songcraft, and not just shared emotion. One medley during the mid-show “campfire set,” which found the band crowded around a fake flame (thanks, building codes), consisted of Johnny Nash’s sunshine-bright “I Can See Clearly Now,” the besotted Temptations cut “My Girl,” and fellow festival headliners Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros’ yearning “Home,” exposing the gooey core at the heart of music that some might just write off as “angsty.” A dollop of War’s “Low Rider” honored the faith in groove possessed by the duo and their musicians. And their encore introduced a bit of My Chemical Romance’s 2004 pop-emo anthem “I’m Not OK (I Promise),” complete with that song’s Queen-honoring pomp-rock breakdown, into the “Scaled and Icy” cut “Shy Away” — a callback to alt-rock’s recent past that doubled as a propellant into whatever might be next.

TWENTY ONE PILOTS

With Half Alive, Jay Joseph

At House of Blues, Tuesday. Continuing at Agganis Arena Wednesday and TD Garden Saturday.