A Grateful Dead T-shirt from 1967 sold for more than $17,000 on Friday, breaking a record as the most expensive vintage shirt ever bought at an auction.

Auction house Sotheby’s reported the tee sold for $17,640, more than doubling the $6,000-$8,000 estimate. Billed as “one of the earliest official Grateful Dead shirts,” the tee is believed to be among the first the band ever pressed up and mass produced.

Designed by Hells Angel and Merry Prankster Allan “Gut” Terk, the yellowish-orange shirt has a simple design with the band’s name outlined in black block letters across the center. The shirt comes from the collection of Dan Healy, an engineer who worked for the Dead, according to Sotheby’s. It was bought by Bo Bushnell, who paid a grand total of $19,315.80 after expenses. The size large shirt was listed in “excellent condition.”