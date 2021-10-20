Taylor, who died in 1995, was among jazz’s elite drummers when he authored the classic 1977 interview collection “Notes and Tones,” featuring legends such as Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Nina Simone, Erroll Garner, and Max Roach.

The inspiration for Jeremy Pelt’s “Griot” project — in which a collection of interviews conducted with fellow musicians led to both a self-published book and an album — came from the trumpeter/composer surfing the Web in the summer of 2018 and stumbling upon Arthur Taylor interviewing Warren Smith.

Pelt, whose quintet will perform music from the project at Scullers on Friday, decided to attempt something similar, in which top-notch Black musicians would talk candidly about race and jazz tradition with a trusted peer.

Advertisement

He began interviewing musicians, including Warren Smith, generally doing so at their homes. Then COVID struck, unexpectedly facilitating the project. With music venues closed, Pelt and his subjects had extra time on their hands to talk.

“There’s that aspect for sure,” Pelt confirms by phone, fixing himself dinner as he does so and still a bit jet-lagged from a recent tour of Europe. “I think I might have had about 30 interviews before the pandemic hit, and then I, like everybody, switched to Zoom. And everyone else was already kind of attuned to being able to do that. . . . So I just said, ‘All right, let me just corner them.’

“And they were all very amenable because, two things: We all have egos, so you don’t have to breathe much of a word for somebody to talk about themselves. And two, I have some kind of respectability out there, so they can trust me to carry that, especially in the tradition of ‘Notes and Tones.’”

To date Pelt has conducted 80 interviews, 15 of which comprise “Griot: Examining the Lives of Jazz’s Great Storytellers, Vol 1.” He has sold 1,000 copies to date, he says, and plans on publishing four additional volumes.

Advertisement

The book elucidates the state of jazz and race relations a couple of generations beyond the “Notes and Tones” era, with Pelt, 44, conversing one-on-one with a mix of elders and contemporaries, among them René Marie, Wynton Marsalis, Terri Lyne Carrington, and JD Allen. Two of the artists — Robert Glasper and Ambrose Akinmusire — are younger than Pelt himself.

“I literally met Jeremy the first night I was in New York,” recalls Akinmusire, 39, of arriving from Oakland to begin studies at the Manhattan School of Music. “I landed, I took a taxi to the dorm room, and I saw he was playing. I went down and we clicked. He at times has been a great mentor for me, especially in New York, really watching out for me in those early years.”

Akinmusire is enthusiastic about Pelt’s book.

“I think research in jazz is something that’s important,” he says. “It’s always really cool to have a different perspective, especially when the perspective is coming from a more informed source. It’s a nice extension of what Art Taylor did.”

Pelt, a 1998 Berklee College of Music graduate, got more from his interviews than a book. His album “Griot: This Is Important!” — released in February — consists of a spoken intro by Pelt, audio excerpts from eight of the book’s interviews, and new Pelt compositions derived from seven of those excerpts.

Advertisement

“I kind of hear things in a cinematic way, if that makes sense,” Pelt explains of how his subjects’ words led to the music he wrote. “I was a film score major in school, so I guess it goes hand in hand. But I hear things in that sense. So whatever kind of vibe it gives me is where I pretty much start off.

“So for ‘Don’t Dog the Source’ I wanted something that was really inside, but also outside — that’s why there was no real chordal accompaniment to it. Whereas something like ‘A Beautiful [Expletive] Lie’ was meant to be very beautiful, which is why I added a harp. Very dreamy, but ultimately it’s a lie because of the story told. So on, so forth.”

The final two quotations on the album come from Warren Smith and Akinmusire, two men deeply rooted in jazz tradition but open to pushing its boundaries.

Smith, 87, talks about being discouraged from pursuing an interest in classical music by a racist professor, then going on to perform in the pit orchestra for “West Side Story” not long afterward. Over his career, he has played with a wide array of stars and boundary pushers, from Nancy Wilson and Quincy Jones to Max Roach and Anthony Braxton.

Akinmusire has established himself among the most adventurous composers of his generation, bringing string quartets and rappers into his own music, and collaborating through the years with the likes of Steve Coleman, Mary Halvorson, Roscoe Mitchell, and Jen Shyu. His excerpted quote has to do with how contextualizing music in the history in which it is made turns it into more than notes, and inspired the album’s final tune, “Relevance.”

Advertisement

Was Pelt signaling something significant by putting these two musicians — so far apart in age yet so similar is musical disposition — together at the end?

“You’re pretty much imagining something that’s not so,” Pelt answers. “Any time I put things in order it’s more according to the sonic feeling and where it feels right.

“But that’s good.” He says with a laugh. “When you put it like that, now that you mention it, I might seem like a genius.”

JEREMY PELT QUINTET

At Scullers Jazz Club, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets $30-$45. scullersjazz.com