Amherst College announced that it will no longer give children of alumni preference during its admission process, ending a longstanding practice known as legacy admission at the Western Massachusetts school.
The college said in a press release on Tuesday that “legacy students” have made up about 11 percent of each incoming class, but going forward that status will no longer be a factor in the admission decision.
“Now is the time to end this historic program that inadvertently limits educational opportunity by granting a preference to those whose parents are graduates of the College,” said Biddy Martin, president of Amherst College, in a press release. “We want to create as much opportunity for as many academically talented young people as possible, regardless of financial background or legacy status.”
Roughly 1,850 students attend the liberal arts college, which boasts a highly-selective 11 percent acceptance rate.
As part of the policy to end legacy admissions, Amherst College also said it would expand its financial aid program to $71 million per year, a move meant to save low- and middle-income families thousands of dollars annually. The school said it would also enhance grant programs for high-need students, cut back work-study requirements from six to four hours per week, and formalize an emergency fund for students that experience unforeseen costs.
“Our new data show families have less available income for education than we previously understood,” said Matthew McGann, dean of admission and financial aid. He said the new legacy admission and financial aid policies are intended to increase “both the diversity and excellence of our extraordinary applicant pool.”
