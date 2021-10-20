Amherst College announced that it will no longer give children of alumni preference during its admission process, ending a longstanding practice known as legacy admission at the Western Massachusetts school.

The college said in a press release on Tuesday that “legacy students” have made up about 11 percent of each incoming class, but going forward that status will no longer be a factor in the admission decision.

“Now is the time to end this historic program that inadvertently limits educational opportunity by granting a preference to those whose parents are graduates of the College,” said Biddy Martin, president of Amherst College, in a press release. “We want to create as much opportunity for as many academically talented young people as possible, regardless of financial background or legacy status.”