A federal lawsuit filed by employees in US District Court on Sunday sought to halt those actions, saying the workers’ disability and religious exemptions had been wrongly denied without explanation or “meaningful interactive process” and “without a showing of undue hardship.”

Employees of the state’s largest hospital system had until Wednesday to show they had received at least one shot or be placed on unpaid leave . Those who have not received their first shot by Nov. 5 now face termination.

On the day that 229 Mass General Brigham employees were placed on unpaid leave for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine, a federal judge in Boston on Wednesday denied their motion to prevent the hospital from moving forward with its vaccine mandate.

Advertisement

US District Court Chief Judge Dennis Saylor’s ruling only addressed the employees’ request to postpone their unpaid leave, not their claims of discrimination.

“This is a tentative decision based on an incomplete factual record and legal analysis,” Saylor said. “I reserve the right to change my mind. There is much to be considered.”

Another hearing on the matter was tentatively set for Nov. 2. The parties agreed to meet Friday to discuss case logistics.

“The issue, of course, is whether people will lose pay beginning today,” Saylor said. “There certainly is no issue that there is a human cost, or potential costs to this, but of course some of that inevitably falls under the heading of living with the consequences of one’s choices.”

The hospital system, Saylor said, had “a very strong interest in providing the safest possible facility, as well as creating a public perception of safety, which is also important.”

According to the lawsuit, 36 employees sought exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine through medical disabilities and 193 sought exemptions for religious reasons.

The lawsuit names eight of the plaintiffs, including a pregnant woman, a leukemia patient, a man with PTSD and a physician with “sincerely held religious beliefs,” court records show.

Advertisement

Unlike other lawsuits against other hospitals, Mass General Brigham employees did not argue against the constitutionality of the hospital system’s vaccination mandate, but rather denial of their medical and religious exemption requests. The employees argued that the denials were discriminatory and violate protections under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act, court records show.

Ryan McLane, arguing on behalf of the employees, said the denials were “boilerplate” and the review process by an anonymous committee was “self-serving.”

“It was set up, designed to deny religious accommodations and disability accommodations,” McLane said.

Kiley Belliveau, a lawyer for the hospital system, said the review process was “thorough, thoughtful and robust.”

An attempt to vaccinate as many hospital employees as possible was not evidence of discrimination, Belliveau said.

“The employees have the freedom to choose to work for Mass General Brigham or another employer,” she said.

Mass General Brigham, which employs 80,000, said more than 98 percent of its employees are vaccinated.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.