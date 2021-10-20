The complaint against Facebook was filed in December 2018 in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. The suit alleges that Facebook misled consumers about privacy on the platform by allowing Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, to obtain sensitive data from more than 87 million users, including more than half the district’s residents.

The attorney general, Karl Racine, said Tuesday that continuing interviews and reviews of internal documents for the case had revealed Zuckerberg played a much more active role in key decisions than prosecutors had known.

Facebook asked a judge to dismiss the suit, saying the company never misled consumers. In June 2019, Judge Fern Flanagan Saddler rejected the motion and kicked off a long period of discovery, which has included interviews with current and former employees and reviews of Zuckerberg’s testimony in Congress and interviews with law enforcement officials.

Racine said the investigation showed that a major product shift in 2010, which gave hundreds of third-party developers free access to Facebook’s user data, was a “brainchild” of Zuckerberg’s. Among those third parties was an academic who then turned over Facebook data to Cambridge Analytica.

“Under these circumstances, adding Zuckerberg to our lawsuit is unquestionably warranted and should send a message that corporate leaders, including the CEO, will be held accountable for their actions,” Racine said in a statement.

Facebook can file a motion to dismiss the attorney general’s amendment to include Zuckerberg as a respondent. The company has fought the complaint, along with antitrust lawsuits filed by the Federal Trade Commission and nearly every state and the District of Columbia.

“These allegations are as meritless today as they were more than three years ago, when the District filed its complaint,” said Andy Stone, a spokesman for Facebook. “We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously and focus on the facts.”

Facebook’s lawyers have been particularly combative about attempts to name Zuckerberg in previous regulatory actions. In 2011 and in 2019, its lobbyists and lawyers fought back attempts by the FTC to name him as a respondent in privacy cases. The company succeeded in keeping its chief executive off a $5 billion settlement with the FTC in 2019.

As a respondent, Zuckerberg could be exposed to financial penalties. Racine can seek up to $5,000 for any of the district’s 300,000 residents who may have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica data privacy violation.

Meanwhile, Britain’s competition watchdog fined Facebook $69.4 million on Wednesday for violating rules during the UK investigation into the social media giant’s purchase of Giphy.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Facebook failed to provide required information during the probe. It said it gave the platform multiple warnings and “considers that Facebook’s failure to comply was deliberate.″

The authority said it was the first time a company had been found to breach a so-called initial enforcement order by consciously refusing to report required information. Such orders are standard practice at the start of an investigation into a completed merger and are meant to prevent companies from further integrating while the probe takes place.

“We warned Facebook that its refusal to provide us with important information was a breach of the order but, even after losing its appeal in two separate courts, Facebook continued to disregard its legal obligations,’’ Joel Bamford, senior director of mergers at the authority said in a statement. “This should serve as a warning to any company that thinks it is above the law.’’

Facebook said it would review the decision and consider its options.

“We strongly disagree with the CMA’s unfair decision to punish Facebook for a best effort compliance approach, which the CMA itself ultimately approved,’’ the media giant said.

The authority launched an investigation in June last year into the takeover of the GIF-sharing platform amid worries about a “substantial lessening of competition.″

Facing facing intense scrutiny over its business practices, Facebook is planning to rebrand the company with a new name that focuses on the metaverse, according to The Verge.

Zuckerberg is expected to discuss the name change at the company’s Connect conference on Oct. 28, the website reported on Tuesday. The original Facebook app and service may remain unchanged in their branding, positioned under a parent company that counts other billion-user brands including Instagram and WhatsApp in its portfolio. Google already operates a similar structure with its Alphabet Inc. parent.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment, saying the company doesn’t “comment on rumor or speculation.”

Zuckerberg, who co-founded the social network in 2004, has said that the key to Facebook’s future lies with the metaverse concept — the idea that users will live, work, and exercise inside a virtual universe. The company’s Oculus virtual reality headsets and service are an instrumental part of realizing that vision.

Material from the Associated Press and Bloomberg was used in this report.