A MacGillivray’s warbler was caught at the South Monomoy banding station. There are less than 20 records in the state for this western species.

Recent sightings (through Oct. 12) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The hooded warbler continued at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, where a gray-cheeked thrush was also banded.

Sightings at Pogorelc Sanctuary in West Barnstable included 62 great egrets, 11 yellow-crowned night-herons, and 7 black-crowned night-herons.

Other sightings around the Cape included Connecticut warblers in Barnstable, Eastham, and Brewster; a Caspian tern in Barnstable Harbor; a late orchard oriole at the organic farm in Barnstable; a late common nighthawk in Yarmouth; 3 marbled godwits, 3 Western willets, and 13 snowy egrets at Forest Beach in Chatham; 23 lesser black-backed gulls in Nauset Marsh in Eastham; and a great crested flycatcher and a roseate tern in Wellfleet.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



