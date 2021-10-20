Coming soon: A sweets maven will open SALT Patisserie in Newton this winter (792 Beacon St.). “Dessert Games” winner chef Thiago Silva — who’s baked custom pastries for everyone from John Legend to the New York Giants (but we won’t hold that against him) — comes to SALT after a position as director of chocolate at Chew Innovation. Before that, he was executive pastry chef at New York City’s EMM Group, including swanky spots like Catch .

Openings: Masaharu Morimoto — better known as the “Iron Chef” — debuted Momosan restaurant at Hub Hall (80 Causeway St.) last week. There’s an array of ramen, wagyu seared tableside, sushi, and hot snacks like duck tacos, soft shell crab bao, spicy wontons, and duck fat fries. Visit for dinner Thursday through Monday from 4 p.m., with lunch and to-go sushi coming soon.

Across town in Kenmore Square, Nagomi Izakaya (636 Beacon St.) is now serving sushi daily from 11:30 a.m., plus poke bowls and tempura. For a more regal experience, try wagyu beef tartare or foie gras with caviar.

Shirley has popped up at Somerville’s Bow Market (1 Bow Market Way), offering fresh breads, grilled cheeses, and even your very own starter. Wash it all back with a quince soda or hot cider.

In Weymouth, Grille 151 (151 Main St.) is now serving brunch and dinner from Tom Borgia (The Federalist, Harvest, Russell House Tavern, State Street Provisions). On the crowd-pleasing menu: crab cakes, short rib sliders, spicy fried chicken, and spaghetti and meatballs.

Tonnato Crudo at Contessa. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Lunch: Slinky Back Bay newcomer Contessa (3 Newbury St.) from New York’s Major Food Group (Carbone) now serves breakfast and lunch for non-nocturnal scenesters: Wake up with Florentine Benedict or salmon carpaccio, or duck out of work for midday veal Milanese. Get breakfast from 7:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. weekdays and brunch from 10 a.m. weekends.

