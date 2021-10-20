“I’m getting the sense that everyone is just super eager to be out and to be doing something outdoors but safe but also with their families,” she said.

The smell of freshly pressed apples and hay filled the air at the Jackson Homestead and Museum Oct. 3, drawing hundreds of families out on a cloudy day to dip candles and churn butter at the Homestead Hayfest.

Archer Merriam said the event’s activities were “modern adaptations” of what the Jackson family would have done in the 19th century. Children shook jars until butter formed from heavy cream. To weave baskets, they wrapped string around a paper bowl.

Lisa Dady, the director of Historic Newton, said almost 600 people attended this year.

“It’s such a wonderful family community,” Dady said. “People come, they stay for a while.”

Karen Jacobson-Sive, a Newton resident since 2016, was helping her children Silas, 8, and Louisa, 6, dip candles in colored wax. They weaved their baskets while waiting in the long line.

The event, which was outdoors, also included traditional 19th-century yard games, such as croquet, a hoop and stick toss and sack racing. The museum remained closed to the public to stay in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Dady said.

Archer Merriam said Historic Newton’s event draws people from Newton and neighboring communities.

“We think of ourselves as Newton’s community history museum — we hope to be that,” she said.

The children pressed apples, donated by Volante Farms in Needham, to recreate the feeling of making apple juice. Each was rewarded with a taste of pre-jugged apple cider. Archer Merriam said it’s her “pipe dream” to have a farm serve the fresh apple cider at the event.

Without access to the museum, Dady said it was difficult to build in the history surrounding the Jackson Homestead.

“A lot of people, whether they come here or not, they know it’s a spot on the Underground Railroad, and they take a lot of pride in that,” she said.

Chris and Dawn Conley just moved from the California Bay Area to Newton a month ago with their children Lana, Knox and Rielle.

Lana Conley made a corn husk doll at the event, which Archer Merriam described as an important activity to explore “native voices.” Chris Conley said “the apple pressing was neat, but we didn’t get to drink any of the actual cider.”

The pandemic delayed school field trips to the Homestead, which Dady said are built into the curriculum for third and eighth graders in Newton. Since this summer, field trips are back with masked inside groups and outside programming.

Dady said Historic Newton is “making sure that every Newton public school student comes to one of the museums at some point.”

“There’s this memory built around the standard school field trip, and it’s really important to us,” she said.

Molly Farrar can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.