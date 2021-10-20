The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 652 people in 37 states were impacted by the outbreak, with the first cases reported in late May. There have been 129 hospitalizations but no deaths, the agency said in a statement.

A salmonella outbreak linked to contaminated onions imported from Mexico has sickened hundreds of people in dozens of states, including 12 Massachusetts residents, federal officials said Wednesday.

The outbreak was linked to red, white, and yellow whole onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, distributed to American grocery stores and restaurants by the produce company ProSource Inc., the CDC said.

Advertisement

The onions were last imported into the states by ProSource Inc. on Aug. 27, officials said.

The CDC advised consumers and businesses not to buy or eat any onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, and ProSource Inc., and to throw away onions that do not have stickers or packaging identifying where they’re from. Surfaces and containers touched by the onions should be thoroughly washed and sanitized, officials said.

Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms of salmonella to contact their doctor. Salmonella symptoms can include a fever higher than 102 degrees, persistent diarrhea and vomiting, bloody stool, stomach cramps, and signs of dehydration such as dry mouth and dizziness, according to the CDC.

The CDC said they are still investigating if other onions or suppliers could be linked to the outbreak.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.