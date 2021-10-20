Paré said in an interview that the city was working with service providers to find placement for people now living on the property in the vacant lot on Wilson Street.

The notice was distributed by Steven M. Paré, the commissioner of public safety in Providence. The notice told people who are there that possessions left on site would be removed and stored for 30 days, and that city services including trash removal and portable toilets would end after Nov. 1. Signed by Paré, the notice encouraged people to call the Coalition to End Homelessness for assistance and shelter placement.

PROVIDENCE — Public safety officials on Wednesday delivered a notice to a West End homeless encampment telling them they had to vacate by Nov. 1.

“We don’t have a specific place right now, but we’re working with the agencies that could help place them,” Paré said.

Paré added: “It’s a public safety issue, and it has continued for several months. We’re trying to help get them placement. But it continues to be a public safety concern.”

Advocates for homeless people reacted swiftly.

“I think it’s cruel and unjust,” said Laura Jaworski, the executive director of House of Hope CDC, a homeless services provider and affordable housing developer.

The encampment became a flash point in the city when it appeared earlier this year. The city in June had distributed notices that the people living there had to leave within 48 hours. Mayor Jorge Elorza, though, said at the time that the city would not have them move until there was a short-term solution, a mid-term solution, and progress toward a long-term solution.

Representatives from Elorza’s office did not immediately respond to the Globe’s requests for comment.

On Wednesday, Jaworski recalled Elorza’s quote about not making them leave until there are solutions.

“That has not yet happened,” Jaworski said. “I think on the cusp of a winter season particularly, it’s particularly cruel.”

House of Hope’s outreach workers have been at the site almost every day for the past few months, Jaworski said.

Some neighbors have raised concerns about the presence of the encampment, including issues about safety, sanitation and noise. Advocates for homeless people say waiting lists for shelters are extensive, with more than 1,000 people competing for limited spots. Other options are essentially nonexistent. And, they say, breaking up encampments just drives people away from getting the help they need. It doesn’t solve the issue, it just spreads it around, service providers say.

Critics, like the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, called the city’s move legally “dubious” in June.





Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.